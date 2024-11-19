Tips Week in Review: Everett bests Seattle

Jaxsin Vaughan skates on the ice for the Regina Pats. The Everett Silvertips traded Cameron Brown for Vaughan and also received a 2025 first-round pick. (Photo courtesy of Everett Silvertips)

Cameron Dillard signs with the Everett Silvertips. The 16-year-old defenseman from Arlington, Texas became the second U.S. Prospects Draft pick to sign an WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Silvertips. (Photo courtesy of Everett Silvertips)

Booker Toninato signs with the Everett Silvertips. The 16-year-old forward from Allen, Texas became the first U.S. Prospects Draft pick to sign an WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Silvertips. (Photo courtesy of Everett Silvertips)

The Everett Silvertips entered this past weekend on a two-game win streak after suffering back-to-back losses against Tri-City the week prior. But for their game on Saturday, the Silvertips (16-3 overall) comfortably skated past Seattle in a local rivalry to remain atop the Western Conference, U.S. Division and Western Hockey League (WHL) standings.

Everett 5, Seattle 2

The Silvertips had a festive night against the Thunderbirds. Center Carter Bear tallied a hat trick of goals, and center Julius Miettinen registered a hat trick of assists. Less than two minutes into the first period, Bear, assisted by Miettinen, opened the scoring, and Bear netted his second goal five minutes later, assisted by Miettinen and defenseman Landon DuPont. Seattle scored their first goal just over a minute into the second period, and Bear’s final goal, assisted by right winger Jesse Heslop and Miettinen, sent hats flying onto the ice with just under four minutes remaining before the third period. Defenseman Eric Jamieson, unassisted, scored the fourth goal in the first three minutes of the third period, and left winger Dominik Rymon, assisted by defenseman Kaden Hammell, finished Everett’s scoring less than two minutes later. The Thunderbirds tallied their second goal about 45 seconds after Rymon. Goalie Alex Garrett saved 15 of 17 shots. Everett also had 28 shots on goal to Seattle’s 17.

Three stars of the week

First star(s): Carter Bear and Julius Miettinen. Whether it’s the player taking the shot or making the pass, the goal still counts the same whenever the puck crosses the red line and the buzzer sounds, which was the case when both of the 18-year-olds helped the Silvertips beat Seattle. Bear netted three goals, and Miettinen had three assists.

Second star(s): Dominik Rymon and Eric Jamieson. The 20-year-old and 19-year-old each scored one goal this past weekend.

Third star(s): Landon DuPont and Kaden Hammell. The 15-year-old and 19-year-old each had one assist this past weekend.

The week ahead

Everett has four games scheduled this week. The Silvertips face Lethbridge and Spokane at home on Wednesday and Friday before traveling to British Columbia for matchups against Kamloops and Kelowna on Saturday and Sunday. All contests are first meetings between both teams except for Kelowna, which Everett beat in the third game of the season, 6-3.

Bonus news

Last week, the Silvertips announced three tidbits of excitement for fans. They signed two players who are teammates to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements and acquired another player from a trade with the Regina Pats.

On Nov. 14, Everett officially welcomed forward Booker Toninato to Tips country. Toninato is an Allen, Texas native and was the 32nd-overall selection in the 2023 U.S Prospects Draft. The 18-year-old currently has 11 goals and 13 assists through 18 games for the Dallas Starts 16U AAA and also committed to playing NCAA Div. I hockey at Arizona State University after his WHL career.

“Booker came into training camp in August ready to make an impression,” said general manager Mike Fraser in a press release. “He really impressed our staff with his skill, resiliency and tenacity. In watching Booker over the last year, we felt he would fit in with our identity and style of play. We’re excited to have him join our organization.”

On Nov. 15, the Silvertips officially brought in defenseman Cameron Dillard to join teammate Toninato. An Arlington, Texas native who was the 10th-overall selection in the 2023 U.S. Prospects Draft, the 18-year-old currently has 16 assists in more than 23 games for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U AAA.

“Cameron has a promising future with the Silvertips as an all-around defenseman,” Fraser said. “His steady play and responsibility on the back end, as well as his ability to shut things down defensively, was evident right from the first time we saw him play. He also moves pucks well and uses his size, reach and range to his advantage.”

Both Toninato and Dillard became the first and second U.S. Prospects Draft picks to sign with Everett, and they are each guaranteed a league scholarship for every year they play in the WHL. The scholarship covers tuition, compulsory fees and required textbooks.

On Nov. 16, the Silvertips traded forward Caden Brown to the Pats and got forward Jaxsin Vaughan and a 2025 first-round pick in return. Brown compiled 12 goals and 21 assists in 51 games for Everett, and Vaughan charted two goals, five assists and 15 penalty minutes in more than 15 games for Regina this season. He tallied 15 goals and 10 assists and 59 appearances last year. Vaughan was also the 21st-overall selection in the 2021 WHL Draft and has played in 132 career games.