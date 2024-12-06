Six Timberwolves earn first-team Wesco 4A tennis honors

Kamiak’s Levi Seslar hits the ball during a double match against Jackson on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in Mill Creek, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Kamiak’s Levi Seslar hits the ball during a double match against Jackson on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in Mill Creek, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Ben Lee, left, high-fives teammate Samuel Song, right, during a match against Kamiak on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in Mill Creek, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Wesco League has released its All-League 4A and 3A boys tennis teams. Jackson took half of the 12 first-team spots, led by District 1 champion Ben Lee, who will attempt to make it to his third straight state championship match in May of 2025. Jackson coach David Hutt won the Wesco 4A coach of the year.

In 3A, Snohomish freshman Jackson Fawcett claimed the top first-team position in the North Division, while Edmonds-Woodway senior Steven Anderson claimed the top spot in the South. Snohomish’s Joel Boyer was named the North coach of the year, while Lynnwood’s John Huynh won the honor in the South.

Wesco 4A

Singles: Ben Lee, sr., Jackson; David Song, jr., Jackson; Nathan Kim, jr., Cascade; Caiden Bernstein, Lake Stevens. Doubles: Andy Stark, soph., Jackson; Ashton Bergman, jr., Jackson; Levi Seslar, jr., Kamiak; Dylan Kim, jr., Kamiak; Nathan Olson, Glacier Peak; Parker Choquette, Glacier Peak; Arhan Sinha, soph., Jackson; Rajveer Lahankar, soph., Jackson.

Wesco 3A North

Singles: Jackson Fawcett, fr., Snohomish; Colton Moores, jr., Snohomish; Greyson Pierce, sr., Stanwood; Logan Lee, sr., Stanwood. Doubles: Jacob Shafer, sr., Monroe; Myles Baumchen, sr., Monroe; Samuel Lawless, sr., Everett; Perren McGuire, sr., Everett; Enzo Porletto, sr., Snohomish; Alden Gaafstra, jr., Snohomish; Tully Vanassche, soph., Snohomish; Everett Wooley, jr., Snohomish.

Wesco 3A South

Singles: Steven Anderson, sr., Edmonds-Woodway; JD Drake, sr., Shorewood; Nalu Akiona, jr., Edmonds-Woodway; Sebastian Sanchez, soph., Shorewood. Doubles: Alexander Gordon, sr., Shorewood; Peter Kosten, jr., Shorewood; Eli Sheffield, jr., Shorewood; Riley Boyd, jr., Shorewood; Arman Mkrtychev, sr., Edmonds-Woodway; Liam Milstead, jr., Edmonds-Woodway; Zane Weber, jr., Shorecrest; Ashton Johnson, jr., Shorecrest