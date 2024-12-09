Imagine Children’s Museum: A space to explore, learn and laugh for over 30 years!

Nurture your child’s love for nature at the Wildlife Rescue and care for furry friends as a veterinarian or technician!

Walk through the skeleton of a real gray whale and learn all about the marine life that call the Puget Sound home in the Puget Sound Ecosystem exhibit.

Walk through the skeleton of a real gray whale and learn all about the marine life that call the Puget Sound home in the Puget Sound Ecosystem exhibit.

For more than 30 years, Imagine Children’s Museum in downtown Everett has inspired children and their families to explore, learn and laugh together in a safe, welcoming environment designed to meet the needs of all children.

What began as a grassroots initiative in 1991 has grown into the largest children’s museum in the Pacific Northwest, with dozens of unique exhibits and more than 60,000 square feet of play space. In 2023 alone, the museum welcomed more than 293,000 visitors. In 2022, it underwent its largest renovation to date, adding 36,000 square feet across three stories, including the Woodlands Adventure and the Puget Sound Ecosystem gallery.

“The improvements and expansions to Imagine Children’s Museum exhibits and programs wouldn’t have been possible without the generous contributions of our donors, and we can’t fully express our gratitude for all that they’ve helped us accomplish in recent years,” says Chief Advancement Officer Gretchen Wilson-Prangley. “Their ongoing support allows us to maintain this unique child-focused, family gathering place and continue to offer programs to ensure the museum remains accessible to all families in Snohomish County and beyond.”

The $25-million expansion in 2022 that added an additional three levels to the museum was largely funded through community donations, but the museum’s big dreams haven’t ended with the new exhibits.

“The mission of Imagine Children’s Museum remains largely the same as it was in 1991, even as the museum has grown immensely over the past three decades,” Wilson-Prangley says. “We aim to provide a safe space for children and families to gather, connect and learn through play. As Everett and the surrounding communities grow, ensuring accessibility and tailoring our facilities and programs to the needs of all children and their caregivers remains a top priority. To achieve these goals, we continue to rely on the support of our generous donors.”

The museum offers monthly free community access nights on the third Friday of each month, special programs for children with disabilities, discounted rates for school groups and field trips, and additional initiatives to provide affordable access for families, schools and community groups. It also conducts free outreach programs across Puget Sound to overcome geographic barriers, serving an additional 21,160 children and caregivers in 2023.

Donate today and help support Imagine Children’s Museum

Contributions to Imagine Children’s Museum go directly to supporting a vital community resource for Snohomish County’s children and families.

Donate online today or contact Chief Advancement Officer, Gretchen Wilson-Prangley by email at giving@imaginecm.org. Corporate and legacy giving opportunities are also available!

Visit Imagine Children’s Museum in downtown Everett, open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information about exhibits and programs online at www.imaginecm.org. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for updates on programs, exhibits and monthly events!