‘We wouldn’t exist without you:’ Arlington rescue works to meet surging demand

Sarvey Wildlife Care Center’s licensed staff ensure animals are treated and prepared for life in the wild, by providing round-the-clock feeding schedules and specialized diets, for example. Photo courtesy of Sarvey Wildlife Care Center.

To accommodate growing needs, Sarvey is constructing a hospital set to open in spring 2025. Photo courtesy of Sarvey Wildlife Care Center.

“Our patient load is up 20 per cent this year,” says Executive Director Suzanne West. Photo courtesy of Sarvey Wildlife Care Center.

Sarvey Wildlife Care Center is one of the few facilities in the area that accepts all species – from orphaned raccoons to disoriented beavers. Photo courtesy of Sarvey Wildlife Care Center.

Sarvey Wildlife Care Center is one of the few facilities in the area that accepts all species – from orphaned raccoons to disoriented beavers. Photo courtesy of Sarvey Wildlife Care Center.

Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington has been a lifeline for injured and orphaned animals since 1981.

“Our patient load is up 20 per cent this year,” says Executive Director Suzanne West, reflecting on the increasing demand caused by habitat encroachment and limited wildlife rehabilitation options in the region.

Sarvey is one of the few facilities in the area that accepts all species – from orphaned raccoons to disoriented beavers and because of lack of nearby resources, “people drive up sometimes three hours to bring us patients,” West adds.

This year, staff worked with state and tribal partners to relocate juvenile beavers who ended up in urban areas after their habitats were destroyed.

To accommodate growing needs, Sarvey is constructing a hospital set to open in spring 2025. “We’ve raised funds to focus on operational growth,” West explains. The expanded facility will help Sarvey provide care for more than 3,000 patients annually.

Even as construction progresses, challenges remain. Financial constraints loom with staff stretched thin during peak seasons. “We don’t want to turn away animals,” West emphasizes, highlighting the importance of trained professionals to ensure animals receive the right care. Volunteers play a vital role, yet the sheer volume, sometimes 300 animals in care during the peak baby season, requires a full-time team.

Why professional care matters

Sarvey’s licensed staff ensure animals are treated and prepared for life in the wild, by providing round-the-clock feeding schedules and specialized diets, for example. “Animals need to be fed correctly; otherwise, they can develop Metabolic bone disease or other health issues,” West says.

For instance, baby cottontails, often rescued in spring, require precise formulas to survive. Similarly, orphaned birds demand feedings every 15 minutes. Proper care is critical to prevent secondary health problems and to give animals the best chance at rehabilitation. It is also illegal for the public to be in possession of wildlife, therefore animals must be taken to licensed care facilities.

Among Sarvey’s memorable rescues this year were three baby raccoons stuck in fences, terrified and separated from their mothers. “These moments are so rewarding,” West shares. The center also cares for tiny owlets found on walking trails, likely displaced due to habitat loss. As urban development replaces natural habitats, more animals face dislocation or injury.

With the year-end giving season in full swing, Sarvey calls on the community to support its mission. Donations, whether monetary or through their shop to support, directly fund the care of vulnerable animals. “We wouldn’t exist without you,” West says, expressing gratitude for the ongoing support.

To learn more or contribute, visit sarveywildlife.org. Make sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for any updates!