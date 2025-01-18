GP boys establish control over Wesco 4A with Arlington sweep

Multiple players scramble for a rebound during the game on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Reed Nagel drives to the hoop during the game against Arlington on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Kaid Hunter leaps in the air for a rebound during the game against Glacier Peak on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Glacier Peak bench reacts to a three point shot during the game against Arlington on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Jayce Nelson reacts to a foul call during the game against Arlington on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Jayce Nelson makes a layup during the game against Arlington on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Reed Nagel tries to maneuver around Arlington’s Mac Crews during the game on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak head coach Brian Hunter yells in celebration after a three point shot during the game against Arlington on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Paulos Mulugeta and Arlington’s Leyton Martin scramble after a loose ball during the game on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Jayce Nelson takes the ball down the court during the game against Arlington on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Arlington bench reacts to a three point shot during the game against Glacier Peak on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Leyton Martin puts three fingers in the air after making a three point shot during the game against Glacier Peak on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Leyton Martin makes a three point shot during the game against Glacier peakon Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Jayce Nelson makes a jump shot during the game against Arlington on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Jake Willis puts his hand on Glacier Peak’s Jack Taylor to try and block his pass during the game on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Leyton Martin takes the ball down the court during the game against Glacier Peak on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Jo Lee leaps in the air past multiple Arlington players to make a layup during the game on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

ARLINGTON — In a rematch of Wesco 4A contenders, it was Glacier Peak boys basketball that came up with a season sweep over Arlington with a 57-44 win on Friday night.

The contest had major league implications, as Arlington had a chance to draw even in the standings with the defending champs late in their first season as a 4A school. Instead, the Eagles dropped to 5-2 in league play (10-4 overall) while the Grizzlies gained a two-game advantage at 7-0 (13-1 overall).

Arlington had been previously undefeated at home, but Glacier Peak overcame the hostile atmosphere with a controlled brand of basketball that featured just nine turnovers and 12 assists on 20 made shots. The Grizzlies led from the outset, getting out to a 21-5 lead just six minutes into the game thanks to some tough shotmaking for senior Jo Lee (16 points, seven rebounds) and some catch-and-shoot opportunities for junior Reed Nagel (20 points, three 3-pointers).

Arlington quickly cut that lead to three in the second, but the Grizzlies stopped that momentum by not allowing an Eagles bucket for three minutes. From there the lead ballooned back to nine at the half and Glacier Peak extended that advantage to 13 by the night’s end off a 28-20 rebounding advantage over the smaller Eagles.

“We’re the team-rebounding type of group — we need to get it done by committee,” GP head coach Brian Hunter said. “You find out in big games if what you focus on is gonna play out, and we talk about rebounding a lot.”

Senior Jayce Nelson was a force on the wing, compiling seven points, six rebounds and a game-high five assists to keep things running smoothly for GP. Junior Paulos Mulugeta scored seven, but his contributions on the boards helped Glacier Peak limit Arlington’s opportunities at a comeback as he had six mostly contested boards.

Lee credited the Grizzlies’ team-first mindset for their potent offense and ability to generate high-percentage looks.

“We’re an unselfish team and we’re always looking for the next guy,” Lee said. “We definitely have shooting from the outside. All five guys can shoot.”

GP hit eight 3s on the evening, seemingly finding an open shooter to deliver a demoralizing blow each time the Eagles found a comeback effort.

Arlington rallied around none other than their all-time leading scorer, senior Leyton Martin. Martin scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, turning routine boards into coast-to-coast transition opportunities for the Eagles. Seniors Jake Willis (eight points) and Jackson Trotter (seven points) were able to create offense on the side at times for an otherwise struggling Arlington attack.

Knowing Arlington’s tendency to lean on Martin, Hunter had prioritized limiting his production, attempting to trap the shifty guard throughout the game.

“If you’re gonna limit teams to one tough shot, you’re more than likely gonna be successful,” Hunter said. “Leyton’s as good a player as you’re gonna get in the state.”

Still, Martin had a double-double and hit a variety of tough shots, including multiple eurostep finishes and a reverse putback that would be expected of a player about six inches taller than his 6-foot frame. Despite the individual success, he would have liked to move the ball more.

“Sometimes I just get stuck, I hold it too long and then other guys hold it too long. So as long as we just start moving it quick, I think we’ll see a lot more success,” Martin said.

Arlington head coach Drew Bryson believes Hunter and the Grizzlies challenged the Eagles to hit shots instead of leaving it up to Martin.

“We’ve got some guys that typically hit shots that aren’t hitting shots right now,” Bryson said. “The ball movement needs to be better.”

As the Eagles work out their flaws, one thing cannot be denied: Arlington plays with heart. Trotter and sophomore Mac Crews each came up with some hustle steals to swing momentum and down 11 with just a minute remaining, a spent Martin took a charge under the rim to keep hope alive in a practically decided game.

“I was really proud of our effort,” Bryson said. “We just gotta get better from it and learn and I gotta do a better job of getting our guys more organized.”

While their regular season series is over, the Eagles and Grizzlies could see each other in the postseason. It suffices to say that possibility will be on the minds of Wesco basketball fans as districts approach in a few short weeks.

Both teams will be back in action on Monday, as Glacier Peak will head to the ShoWare Center to play Kentwood while Arlington gets set for an MLK Day matchup with Seattle Prep.