3 of the ‘most charming small towns’ in the the Pacific Northwest

Wallace, Idaho is also listed on the National Historic Register and pays homage to its mining history.

Jacksonville, Oregon’s 1850s Gold Rush roots are so significant, the entire town has been designated as a National Historic Landmark.

La Conner, Washington produces more tulips and daffodil bulbs than anywhere else in the U.S.

American tourism is often associated with big cities, focused on the largest metropolitan areas in each state. But small towns around the U.S. are a growing destination option, offering charm and hospitality with less chaos.

It’s often cheaper to visit a small town, too. Food and lodging costs can be much more expensive in big cities.

HGTV recently published a list of the “most charming” small towns in the U.S., naming one for each state. Here are the three Pacific Northwest small towns mentioned.

Most charming PNW small towns

Calling the 50 small towns the “best kept secrets of each state,” HGTV provides a brief description of each town and its appeal in their ranking:

La Conner, Washington

The town sits right along the Swinomish Channel by the Salish Sea, between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. It’s close to I-5 and ferry access to the San Juan Islands, with views of Mount Baker in its background.

Located in Skagit County, La Conner has a population of under 1,000 people. Despite its size, the town produces more tulips and daffodil bulbs than anywhere else in the country. Visit in spring to stop by the Daffodil or Tulip Festivals.

But you can find events and attractions year-round. The Birding Festival is held in winter after holiday festivities, and summer hosts an annual boat and car show. Fall is busy in La Conner, with a Farm to Pint Fest, poetry festival, fine arts event and more.

There are numerous museums, galleries and boutiques to visit while in La Conner. You can also try numerous highly recommended and award-winning wines at the town’s wineries.

Jacksonville, Oregon

Named after the creek flowing through the town that served as a gold claim, Jacksonville, Oregon proudly represents its history. The town is in Jackson County, in southern Oregon, with a population just over 3,000.

Its 1850s Gold Rush roots are so significant, the entirety of Jacksonville has been designated as a National Historic Landmark. There are many ways to tour the town and learn about its history while visiting.

You can visit the variety of shops and restaurants in the town’s charming buildings. There’s also the Applegate Valley Wine Trail with several tasting options, or the nearby Woodlands Trail System for hikers and bikers.

Jacksonville also hosts the Britt Music & Arts Festival every summer, giving a variety of musicians a platform.

Wallace, Idaho

Another entire town listed on the National Historic Register, Wallace, Idaho pays homage to its mining history. It’s also nicknamed “the center of the universe,” and a celebration is thrown each year to recognize this distinction.

Wallace is in Shoshone County, sitting along the south fork of the Coeur d’Alene River. Less than 800 people live in the town. With the Bitterroot Mountains nearby, it offers a great mix of recreation, culture and shopping options. Many trails are nearby, including the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes and the Route of the Hiawatha.

“Surrounded by towering mountains, thick with pines and huckleberry bushes and crisscrossed with trails waiting to be explored, Wallace’s warm and friendly residents are proud to welcome visitors to our historic silver mining town,” notes the Wallace Chamber of Commerce website.

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