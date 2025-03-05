State basketball prep roundup and schedule

Lake Stevens’ Noelani Tupua takes the ball up the floor during a March 5, 2025 state playoff game against Camas at the Tacoma Dome. (Qasim Ali / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

The Glacier Peak girls basketball team huddles at the end of a timeout during a March 5, 2025 state playoff game at the Tacoma Dome. (Qasim Ali / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, March 5, as well as games currently scheduled for Thursday and Friday:

Championship games are set for Saturday. Click links below for full brackets.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday (loser out)

Class 4A

No. 13 Glacier Peak 60, No. 5 Union 49

TACOMA — Leading 44-43 with 5:44 to go, the Grizzlies (19-7) pulled away and put themselves in the quarterfinals. Sammie Thoma led the way with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Brynna Pukis (16 points, four assists) and Rikki Miller (13 points, six rebounds) also played major roles.

BOX SCORE

No. 6 Camas 70, No. 15 Lake Stevens 52

TACOMA — The Vikings saw their season end despite 21 points from Noelani Tupua. Keirra Thompson led the Papermakers with 19 points and 11 assists.

BOX SCORE

Class 3A

No. 17 Bellevue 69, No. 8 Meadowdale 54

TACOMA — The Mavericks’ season came to an end despite 28 points from Audrey Lucas.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

BOX SCORE

— — — — — —

Thursday (loser to consolation bracket)

Class 4A

No. 13 Glacier Peak vs. No. 3 Chiawana, 7:15 p.m. at Tacoma Dome

Class 3A

No. 19 Garfield 52, No. 4 Stanwood 30

Class 2A

No. 5 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 6 Prosser, 3:45 p.m. at Yakima SunDome

Class 1A

No. 4 King’s vs. No. 3 Zillah, 9 a.m. at Yakima SunDome

— — — — — —

Friday

Glacier Peak vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. or 2 p.m. at Tacoma Dome

Stanwood vs. TBD, 9 a.m. at Tacoma Dome

Archbishop Murphy vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. or 12:15 p.m. at Yakima SunDome

King’s vs. TBD, 3:45 p.m. or 9 a.m. at Yakima SunDome

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday (loser out, winner to quarterfinals)

Class 3A

No. 2 Mt. Spokane 48, No. 10 Monroe 39

TACOMA — The Bearcats struggled to hit shots, making just one of 12 3-point attempts. Caleb Campbell scored a team-high 11 points as Monroe, which finished its season 22-4. Jaden Ghoreishi, Mt. Spokane’s 6-foot-8 junior forward, dominated with 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

BOX SCORE

Class 4A

No. 3 Glacier Peak 49, No. 14 Arlington 42

TACOMA — The Grizzlies advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Arlington for the third time this season.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

BOX SCORE

Class 2A

No. 11 Columbia River 60, No. 6 Lakewood 56

YAKIMA — Caleb Greenland contributed 19 points and five rebounds, but the Cougars were unable to overcome Columbia River’s 19-9 first-quarter edge. Quinton Steen added 17 minutes in his 20 minutes as the Cougars finished the season with an 18-8 record.

BOX SCORE

Class 1A

No. 5 King’s 69, No. 12 Bellevue Christian 67

YAKIMA — King’s outscored the Vikings 22-6 in the third quarter and then held on for a trip to the quarterfinals. Colton Adams (21 points) and Dozie Aisnobi (18 points, seven rebounds) led the way for the Knights.

BOX SCORE

Class 1B

No. 6 Tulalip Heritage 70, No. 14 Summit Classical Christian 51

YAKIMA — The Hawks advanced to the quarterfinal thanks to Davien Parks (19 points), Davis Bachand (14), JJ Gray (13) and Ziggy Myles-Gilford (12) all scoring in double figures.

— — — — — —

Thursday (loser to consolation bracket)

Class 4A

No. 3 Glacier Peak 44, No. 5 Camas 42 (OT)

Class 3A

No. 5 Edmonds-Woodway vs. No. 6 Lincoln, 3:45 p.m. at Tacoma Dome

Class 1A

No. 6 Tulalip Heritage vs. No. 4 DeSales, 3:45 at Yakima SunDome

— — — — — —

Friday

Glacier Peak vs. TBD, 3:45 p.m. (semifinal) at Tacoma Dome

Edmonds-Woodway vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. or 12:15 p.m. at Tacoma Dome

Tulalip Heritage vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. or 12:15 p.m. at Yakima SunDome