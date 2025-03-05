State basketball prep roundup and schedule
Published 9:55 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, March 5, as well as games currently scheduled for Thursday and Friday:
Championship games are set for Saturday. Click links below for full brackets.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday (loser out)
No. 13 Glacier Peak 60, No. 5 Union 49
TACOMA — Leading 44-43 with 5:44 to go, the Grizzlies (19-7) pulled away and put themselves in the quarterfinals. Sammie Thoma led the way with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Brynna Pukis (16 points, four assists) and Rikki Miller (13 points, six rebounds) also played major roles.
No. 6 Camas 70, No. 15 Lake Stevens 52
TACOMA — The Vikings saw their season end despite 21 points from Noelani Tupua. Keirra Thompson led the Papermakers with 19 points and 11 assists.
No. 17 Bellevue 69, No. 8 Meadowdale 54
TACOMA — The Mavericks’ season came to an end despite 28 points from Audrey Lucas.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
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Thursday (loser to consolation bracket)
Class 4A
No. 13 Glacier Peak vs. No. 3 Chiawana, 7:15 p.m. at Tacoma Dome
Class 3A
No. 19 Garfield 52, No. 4 Stanwood 30
No. 5 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 6 Prosser, 3:45 p.m. at Yakima SunDome
No. 4 King’s vs. No. 3 Zillah, 9 a.m. at Yakima SunDome
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Friday
Glacier Peak vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. or 2 p.m. at Tacoma Dome
Stanwood vs. TBD, 9 a.m. at Tacoma Dome
Archbishop Murphy vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. or 12:15 p.m. at Yakima SunDome
King’s vs. TBD, 3:45 p.m. or 9 a.m. at Yakima SunDome
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday (loser out, winner to quarterfinals)
No. 2 Mt. Spokane 48, No. 10 Monroe 39
TACOMA — The Bearcats struggled to hit shots, making just one of 12 3-point attempts. Caleb Campbell scored a team-high 11 points as Monroe, which finished its season 22-4. Jaden Ghoreishi, Mt. Spokane’s 6-foot-8 junior forward, dominated with 24 points and 18 rebounds.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
No. 3 Glacier Peak 49, No. 14 Arlington 42
TACOMA — The Grizzlies advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Arlington for the third time this season.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
No. 11 Columbia River 60, No. 6 Lakewood 56
YAKIMA — Caleb Greenland contributed 19 points and five rebounds, but the Cougars were unable to overcome Columbia River’s 19-9 first-quarter edge. Quinton Steen added 17 minutes in his 20 minutes as the Cougars finished the season with an 18-8 record.
No. 5 King’s 69, No. 12 Bellevue Christian 67
YAKIMA — King’s outscored the Vikings 22-6 in the third quarter and then held on for a trip to the quarterfinals. Colton Adams (21 points) and Dozie Aisnobi (18 points, seven rebounds) led the way for the Knights.
No. 6 Tulalip Heritage 70, No. 14 Summit Classical Christian 51
YAKIMA — The Hawks advanced to the quarterfinal thanks to Davien Parks (19 points), Davis Bachand (14), JJ Gray (13) and Ziggy Myles-Gilford (12) all scoring in double figures.
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Thursday (loser to consolation bracket)
Class 4A
No. 3 Glacier Peak 44, No. 5 Camas 42 (OT)
Class 3A
No. 5 Edmonds-Woodway vs. No. 6 Lincoln, 3:45 p.m. at Tacoma Dome
Class 1A
No. 6 Tulalip Heritage vs. No. 4 DeSales, 3:45 at Yakima SunDome
— — — — — —
Friday
Glacier Peak vs. TBD, 3:45 p.m. (semifinal) at Tacoma Dome
Edmonds-Woodway vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. or 12:15 p.m. at Tacoma Dome
Tulalip Heritage vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. or 12:15 p.m. at Yakima SunDome