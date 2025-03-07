Carrie Radcliff named as publisher for The Daily Herald

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Carrie Radcliff, the newest publisher of The Daily Herald, poses for a photo Friday, March 7, 2025, in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Carrie Radcliff, a Snohomish County native and current advertising director for The Daily Herald, was named the newspaper’s newest publisher Friday.

Sound Publishing President John Carr announced the move to Herald staff Friday.

“Carrie and her family has deep roots in the community, in addition to Carrie’s decades of dedication to the Herald,” Carr said Friday. “We are delighted she has accepted this new challenge and I look forward to working with her as she leads the Herald team.”

Radcliff, 57, replaces Josh O’Connor, who previously served as president of Sound Publishing and publisher of The Daily Herald.

Sound Publishing, a subsidiary of Carpenter Media Group, oversees The Daily Herald and 42 other local news outlets in Washington and Alaska.

In her new role, she will be responsible for all operational decisions relating to the newspaper.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead The Daily Herald,” Radcliff said Friday. “This organization has been vitally important to the Snohomish and Island County communities for nearly 125 years.”

In 1990, Radcliff graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in public relations. In that same year, Radcliff joined The Daily Herald as an advertising intern and went on to serve in new business development and as sales manager.

As advertising director, Radcliff was responsible for driving revenue and bringing community related events to Snohomish County, such such as the Snohomish County Career Fair and Senior Resource Expo.

“I’ve dedicated my career to The Herald because it’s not only been a great place to work but also because I deeply believe in the power of local journalism,” Radcliff said.

“Over the years, it has been both a challenge and an exciting opportunity to help diversify and expand beyond traditional print, providing readers and advertisers with more choices in how they consume news and reach their audiences,” she said.

Radcliff has been married for 33 years to Brent Radcliff, and is the mother of two married children and one grandchild. She currently serves as president-elect for the South Everett Mukilteo Rotary Club.

The Daily Herald, along with its website HeraldNet.com, has been the leading news and information source in Snohomish County for more than a century.

Michael Henneke: 425-339-3431; michael.henneke@heraldnet.com; X: @ihenpecked.