Lynnwood mayor announces reelection campaign

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell claps as she recognizes some of her constituents during her State of the City address at the Lynnwood Event Center on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell celebrated International Women’s Day by announcing her reelection campaign Saturday.

Frizzell took office in 2022 after serving as a city council member for five years.

In 2017, Frizzell was first elected to city council. Since then, she’s served as council president, Snohomish County Health District board member, Sound Transit board member and Sound Transit 3 committee member.

“As noted in my State of the City address last week, my purpose is to continue partnering with other cities and stakeholders, creating community and safety with and for each person who lives, works, plays, learns, and shops in Lynnwood,” Frizell wrote in a press release. “It is with this purpose and a passion for the city I grew up in that I am seeking re-election.”

Last week, council member George Hurst announced his mayoral campaign.

One of Frizzell’s priorities for a second term is public safety, according to her campaign website, including continuing the work the city has done with opening its new Community Justice Center.

“Our Police Department is staffed with amazing women and men that care about our community,” Frizzell said. “We will soon have a fully staffed jail and police department. This means more officers on the streets, investigating crimes, protecting and caring for the public.”

Frizzell is also looking to keep up with infrastructure maintenance and road improvements.

“I am proud Lynnwood has funds specifically set aside for fixing potholes and tending to our streets and sidewalks, keeping access open to a variety of transportation options,” she said.

Other priorities on Frizzell’s website include expanding housing options, ensuring inclusivity, spending responsibly, partnering with small businesses and accommodating for Lynnwood’s population growth.

“As with any growth and change, we have some challenges and they are challenges that I know our city is ready to meet,” she said.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.