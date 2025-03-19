Lynnwood appoints last remaining candidate to council vacancy

LYNNWOOD — The Lynnwood City Council voted to appoint Robert Leutwyler to its vacant seat Wednesday evening by a vote of 5-0.

Leutwyler was the last candidate remaining after seven withdrew from consideration, including two council appointees.

“This has been a long process,” council member George Hurst said. “There were some problems, some of it self inflicted, some of it out of our control. But in the end, I think we still have a good, viable candidate for the City Council position. I don’t want to take any more of the council’s time in this appointment matter.”

If the council does not swear in a member by April 5, the Snohomish County Council would take over the process. City Council Vice President Josh Binda said that while he believes the council should have brought more candidates into the selection process, it’s important to appoint someone now because of the deadline.

“Though I have my own personal opinions and grievances about the process and how it should have happened, how it could have happened, I’m looking to move forward in this direction so we can get to the business of the city,” he said.

Council member Derica Escamilla abstained from voting, citing a flawed process and lack of diverse representation on the council.

“This decision is not a reflection of the individual seeking appointment, but rather a deep disappointment in the process and lack of representation that truly reflects our diverse community,” she said. “In good conscience, I cannot support an appointment that does not reflect the full spectrum of voices in our community.”

After Leutwyler is sworn in, Escamilla will be the only woman on the seven-member council.

The process to fill the vacancy began with 19 candidates in January after former Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby resigned to serve as a commissioner for the Snohomish County Public Utility District. On Feb. 20, the city appointed Rebecca Thornton to fill the vacant seat. One hour before she was set to be sworn in, Thornton withdrew from consideration.

On March 10, the city appointed Jessica Roberts to the position. On March 13, she withdrew from consideration after the Lynnwood Times published an article revealing Roberts previously posted explicit material on online platforms, including OnlyFans and Reddit.

During the both voting processes the council was split between Leutwyler and Thornton or Roberts. Patrick Decker, George Hurst and David Parshall voted for Leutwyler. Both times, the vote became unanimous after an executive session.

In 2023, Leutwyler ran for City Council Position No. 5 against Altamirano-Crosby and lost with 36% of the vote. Also in 2023, he began serving as a Planning Commission member. The commission’s website says Leutwyler’s term ends in 2026.

Leutwyler is a U.S. Army veteran and a program manager for international retirement savings plans at Amazon. In his interview on Feb. 18, he said he’s previously received a background check to receive a top-secret security clearance. His priorities for the position include restoring the public’s trust in city government, making intentional and transparent financial decisions and hosting budget workshops with community, he said in his interview.

Leutwyler is set to be sworn in at Monday’s business meeting.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.