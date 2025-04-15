Karson Ghosh overcomes illness to backstop Jackson soccer’s shutout

Glacier Peak’s Luke Fullerton leaps in the air to stop the ball from going out of bounds during the game against Jackson on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Isaiah Natividad is congratulated by his teammates after scoring during the game against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Isaiah Natividad shot clears the outstretched hands of Glacier Peak’s Aiden Larsen to score during the game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Isaiah Natividad takes the ball down the field during the game against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Jorge Gomez-Morales traps the ball /while being guarded by Glacier Peak’s Joziah Coppin during the game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Anthony Gonzales-Marroquin and Glacier Peak’s Eder Ibarra Robledo tumble to the ground while running after the ball during the game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Otto Nicholson takes a shot on goal during the game against Jackson on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak players huddle on the field before the start of the second half during the game against Jackson on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Chris Abyot keeps the ball away from Glacier Peak’s Ashton Resendiz during the game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Chris Abyot yells in celebration after his teammate Jackson’s Connor Huynh scores during the game against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Zigden Nhangkar reaches out to knock the ball away from the feet of Glacier Peak’s Jonah Jacobs as he tries to take a shot during the game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Anthony Gonzales-Marroquin reacts to just missing a shot on goal during the game against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Anthony Gonzales-Marroquin pulls on the jersey of Glacier Peak’s Luke Fullerton as they both run after the ball during the game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Liam Smith grimaces after just missing a shot on goal during the game against Jackson on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Joziah Coppin kicks the ball clear of the goal box during the game against Jackson on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Anthony Gonzales-Marroquin jumps in the air to trap the ball during the game against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Tyler Larsen takes a shot on goal during the game against Jackson on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Connor Huynh leaps up to head the ball during the game against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Otto Nicholson takes a volley shot on goal during the game against Jackson on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Otto Nicholson takes the ball down the open field during the game against Jackson on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Ethan Jewett tries to keep the ball away from Jackson’s Chris Abyot during the game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Karson Ghosh leaps in the air for a save during the game against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Isaiah Natividad splits Glacier Peak’s defenders as he takes the ball toward the goal during the game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Tyler Larsen had an opening. The Glacier Peak sophomore forward received a pass on the top right corner of the 18-yard box and fired on net, looking to break a 0-0 tie against Jackson just 2:24 before halftime at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

The ball arched up into the air and started descending towards the back of the net, but Jackson goalie Karson Ghosh got his hands on it to block it out over the crossbar. After fending off the ensuing corner kick, Jackson moved the ball upfield and dissected the Glacier Peak defense before senior defender Connor Huynh finished it off to make it 1-0 less than two minutes before the break.

That quick swing laid the foundation for a 3-0 win for the Timberwolves (7-3-1 overall, 4-2-1 league), who leapfrogged the Grizzlies (6-4-1, 4-3-0) for second place in the Wesco 4A standings behind undefeated Lake Stevens.

Final: Jackson wins 3-0 Natividad adds one more goal in the final minutes to seal the shutout win for Jackson. Karson Ghosh with several big stops to keep the clean sheet.@HeraldNetPreps — Joe Pohoryles (@Joe_Poho) April 16, 2025

Ghosh earned the clean sheet with a handful of crucial saves, which was even more impressive since the junior was out of commission this past weekend due to a lingering illness from spring break.

“It’s almost a (Michael) Jordan-esque type of performance in that he has been feeling (sick). I kind of date myself there, maybe,” Jackson coach Eddie Fernandez said, referencing the legendary flu game. “He came out, and I know he’s been feeling under the weather and he’s a bit of a zombie, but he does what he does back there. Not just stop the goals, but controlled the pace for us.”

Ghosh is not sure exactly what illness is afflicting him, but he has been dealing with a sore throat, fever and chills since the start of spring break last week. He suited up for Jackson’s 3-2 win against Arlington on Friday, but he took off the following three days before Tuesday’s game in order to rest, take vitamins and medicine, and do whatever he could to get his body right before the next game.

With crucial points on the line against a Glacier Peak team looking for revenge after Jackson beat them 2-1 on March 18, Ghosh knew he needed to be on the field for his team. The worst of his symptoms were behind him, but he was not at 100 percent.

“Fortunately, on game days, that wasn’t the case. I didn’t have a fever,” Ghosh said. “But it’s kind of difficult breathing because of congestion and coughing, like lack of energy, basically. Kind of forcing myself to stay focused on the game when, kind of, my body is fighting against me.”

With Ghosh’s condition in mind, the Timberwolves defense clamped down on Glacier Peak’s attack, snuffing out as many opportunities as they could before it reached the net. For the ones that did get through, Ghosh did his part as Jackson took their 1-0 lead into halftime.

Larsen threatened with another chance, bursting downfield off a Glacier Peak clearance, but Ghosh made a jumping save to prevent the tying goal around 17:00 into the second half. Around 90 seconds later, sophomore mid/forward Isaiah Natividad capitalized on a turnover and doubled Jackson’s lead with a shot to the top right corner.

“I saw the center back messing up. I knew I had to take advantage of it,” Natividad said. “So I just stepped up and won it from him. I saw the keeper come up, and I just chipped it over him.”

Natividad nearly scored again a few minutes later from the right side, utilizing good footwork to slice through the defense, but his shot grazed the top of the crossbar and went over.

With more of a cushion, Jackson leaned into protecting the ball. Glacier Peak picked up a couple of yellow cards in the final 10 minutes, administering some rough tackles with some frustration behind it.

Natividad iced the game with about three minutes left, taking a pass at the 18-yard box and dribbling in to make it 3-0 from close range. He spotted some cameras in the corner and jogged to the corner flag, grabbing hold of it like he planted it himself as his teammates mobbed him.

“Our forwards did a great job of holding the ball,” Fernandez said. “And then when we got the opportunity to get in behind them, (Natividad) – ‘Zay’ – did a great job. He’s strong and he’s quick, and he finishes well, and he was able to do that today with his two goals.”

After the team celebrated at midfield following the final whistle, Jackson’s focus shifts to their next game, when they face Lake Stevens (9-0-0, 7-0-0) on the road this Friday. After losing 3-1 in their first matchup on March 21, a Timberwolves loss would all but secure the Wesco 4A crown for the Vikings.

But after weathering illness and a tough Grizzlies side to move into second place, Jackson is feeling confident.

“Wins always feel great, shutouts always feel great, especially against GP,” Khosh said. “We knew they were going to come out swinging because I’d say we celebrated a lot in our first game (the win on March 18). They definitely came back wanting to kind of put that back in our faces.

“But it just really builds the confidence going into Lake Stevens, a game that is kind of a decider for our season. We need to kind of channel this confidence and put it towards Friday.”