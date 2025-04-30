Welch: State’s gun permit law harms rights, public safety

By Todd Welch / Herald Columnist

Once again, the Democratic majority in the Washington state Legislature has doubled down on restricting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.

The recent passage of House Bill 1163, requiring all gun owners to obtain a permit to purchase a firearm, is the latest in a string of misguided laws that infringe on constitutional protections while failing to address the root causes of crime plaguing our communities. This bill, coupled with other recent anti-gun measures, not only violates the state and federal constitutions but also places undue burdens on responsible Washingtonians at a time when rates for some crimes are climbing, driven by drugs, gangs and unchecked juvenile delinquency.

Washington’s constitution is crystal clear: Article I, Section 24 states, “The right of the individual citizen to bear arms in defense of himself, or the state, shall not be impaired.” The U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment likewise protects the right to keep and bear arms. Yet, HB 1163 imposes costly permit fees, mandatory training and extensive bureaucratic hurdles, effectively creating a tax on a fundamental right. The Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld that firearms in everyday use for lawful purposes are protected, yet Democrats seem intent on treating law-abiding gun owners as criminals. This bill’s requirements mirror tactics struck down in other states as unconstitutional, and it’s likely only a matter of time before HB 1163 faces legal challenges that cost taxpayers millions in litigation.

This isn’t the first time the Democratic majority has chipped away at our rights. In 2023, they passed House Bill 1240, banning the sale of so-called “assault weapons” like AR-15s, despite these firearms being among the most popular for self-defense and recreation. They also enacted a 10-day waiting period for all gun purchases. They pushed for liability laws targeting gun manufacturers, a move critics rightly compare to holding car companies responsible for drunk drivers. These laws do nothing to stop criminals, who, by definition, ignore regulations, but make it harder for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, crime rates in Washington remain troubling, and the Legislature’s focus on guns is a dangerous distraction. Across the state, crimes against society are up, fueled by drugs and the alarming rise of criminal youth gangs, according to the most recent report by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs for 2023. Law enforcement officials, like Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss has pointed out that most shootings involve stolen handguns wielded by felons or juveniles; groups already barred from legal gun ownership. Yet, instead of cracking down on these root causes, Democrats target law-abiding citizens with more red tape.

The fundamental drivers of violence — drug trafficking, gang recruitment, and a juvenile justice system that often releases young offenders with a slap on the wrist — are largely ignored. King County Police Officers Guild’s Robert Lurry has highlighted the surge in gang-related shootings in Seattle and Tacoma, yet the Legislature has passed laws limiting police pursuits and shielding juvenile criminals from accountability. This sends a message that crime pays, while law-abiding gun owners are punished for exercising their rights. Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, hit the nail on the head: “By restricting law-abiding citizens’ ability to defend themselves, we let criminals reign supreme.”

HB 1163’s permit scheme will hit hardest those who can least afford it: low-income Washingtonians who rely on firearms for self-defense in high-crime areas. The bill’s projected $10.4 million cost this biennium will be funded by permit fees, creating a financial barrier to exercising a constitutional right. This is akin to charging voters for an ID to cast a ballot, something Democrats would rightly decry as discriminatory. And for what? Studies, like those from Johns Hopkins, suggest permit-to-purchase laws may reduce inevitable firearm deaths, but Washington’s data shows most gun violence stems from illegal firearms, not legal purchases.

The Democratic majority claims these measures are about safety, but their policies leave law-abiding citizens defenseless while criminals run rampant. If lawmakers were serious about curbing violence, they’d empower police to tackle gangs, strengthen penalties for illegal gun possession, and address the drug crisis fueling so much chaos. Instead, they’ve chosen to burden responsible gun owners with unconstitutional restrictions that won’t solve the problem.

Washingtonians deserve better. We deserve a Legislature that respects our rights, targets actual criminals, and confronts the real causes of violence — drugs and gangs — head-on.

HB 1163, which has been sent to the governor for his signature, and its predecessors are a step in the wrong direction. It’s time for voters to hold lawmakers accountable before our streets grow even more dangerous.

Todd Welch is a columnist for The Herald, addressing local and state issues. He lives in Everett.