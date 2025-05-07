Jackson’s Kiana Holden bunts the ball during the 4A district championship against Kamiak on Friday, May 17, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Wednesday, May 7

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Jackson 12, Cascade 1 (5)

EVERETT — The Timberwolves (10-11 overall, 6-4 league) hit four home runs to earn a run-rule win over the host Bruins (6-14, 2-8) in their regular-season finale. Madi Jacquot (2-for-3, HR, 4 RBI, run) led Jackson in RBI and was one of the four Jackson hitters to go yard. The others were Allie Thomsen (3-for-4, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI, run), Kiana Holden (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs) and Elena Eigner (1-for-2, HR, 3 RBI, run). Thomsen added to her three extra-base hits by striking out 10 and allowing two hits in the circle in five innings pitched. Lauryn Thompson (1-for-2, SB, RBI) stole a base and brought in the sole run for Cascade.

The Timberwolves will open the 4A District 1 Tournament with a loser-out contest 4 p.m. Monday at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett.

Wesco North 3A/2A

Snohomish 10, Stanwood 7

STANWOOD — The Panthers (14-5, 5-3), the only team to beat the Spartans in league games this season, leveraged a three-homer day to outpace the Spartans (17-3, 6-2). Jordyn Smith (2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs) had two home runs while Rhys Doyle (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, run) brought in three runs on a fourth-inning deep shot to left field. Stanwood’s bats weren’t cold by any means, as Reagan Ryan (3-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs) and Addi Anderson (1-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 runs) both went yard in a fourth inning that saw four homers between both squads. By the end of the game, however, Snohomish’s 14-for-31 day pushed it past a 7-for-29 showing from the league leader.

Snohomish will face Friday’s 4 p.m. Shorecrest-Shorewood winner at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3A District 1 Tournament for a loser-out game at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett. Stanwood will begin the double-elimination portion of the bracket on Tuesday.

Monroe 6, Marysville Getchell 0

MONROE — Pitcher Addy Bryant shined to earn a shutout win for Monroe (12-7, 6-2). Bryant struck out five hitters while allowing just three hits and no walks against 25 Chargers. Vivian Knuckey (2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs) earned two of the Bearcats’ three extra-base hits while Tenny Oylear (0-for-1, 2 SB, 2 runs) stole two bases en route to two scores. Emme Witter (1-for-3, 2B) doubled for Marysville Getchell (8-12, 1-7).

The Bearcats will play in the double-elimination portion of the 3A District 1 Tournament 4 p.m. Tuesday at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett.

Wesco South 3A/2A

Edmonds-Woodway 4, Mountlake Terrace 2

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Warriors (15-5, 11-1) scored a run in the fifth and sixth innings each to break a 2-2 tie with the Hawks (7-12, 5-7). Savvy base-running was the story of the day for Edmonds-Woodway, as the Warriors stole seven bases and stole home twice. Ella Campbell (2-for-4, 3 SB, run) led the game in stolen bases and struck first with a steal of home in the opening frame. Charlotte Snook pitched the final five innings for Mountlake Terrace, striking out six while allowing four hits and no earned runs.

Terrace will play Everett at 4 p.m. in the 3A District 1 Tournament for a loser-out game at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett. Edmonds-Woodway will begin the double-elimination portion of the bracket on Tuesday.

Meadowdale 19, Archbishop Murphy 6

EVERETT — The Mavericks (10-9, 9-3) earned an emphatic win over the Wildcats (12-8, 8-4) by scoring a whopping 11 runs at the top of the seventh inning to put the game well out of reach. In that 16-hitter inning, Zoey de Mello (2-for-6, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs) hit a two-run homer and Samantha Martens (4-for-6, 3B, HR, 5 RBI, 4 runs) hit a three-run triple to add to a day in which she already homered while two Mavericks stole bases. Jaeden Sajec (4-for-5, 2 SB, 2B, RBI, 5 runs) stole two bases on a day when she finished with a game-high five runs. Archbishop Murphy had some solid offensive performances as well, as Carly Madhavan (2-for-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, run) and Ari Dixon (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, run) both went yard on an 8-for-29 day at the plate.

Edmonds-Woodway will begin the double-elimination portion of the 3A District 1 Tournament 4 p.m. Tuesday at Phil Johnson Fields. Archbishop Murphy will open the 2A District 1 Tournament, 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bender Fields in Lynden.

Shorewood 17, Lynnwood 7

LYNNWOOD — The Stormrays (12-8, 7-5) scored seven runs in the first inning to overwhelm the Royals (1-17, 0-12). Charlotte Copacino (2-for-3, 2B, RBI, 3 runs) and Rose Gallagher (1-for-3, 2 SB, RBI, 3 runs) each scored a game-high three times as Shorewood went 13-for-39 and drew 12 walks. Kaitlyn Perez (1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, run) tied a team-high in RBI while hitting Lynnwood’s sole extra-base hit on a fourth-inning double.

Shorewood will open 3A District 1 Tournament against Shorecrest at a 4 p.m. Friday loser-out game at Phil Johnson Fields.

Non-league

Everett 4, Arlington 3

EVERETT — Five stolen bases highlighted a spirited Seagulls (8-12) win. Anna Luscher (2-for-3, 2 SB, 2B, 2 runs) and Braylon Yarwood (3-for-3, 2 SB, RBI) each stole two bases while pitcher Mia Hoekendorf struck out nine and allowed two hits, five walks and an earned run in just over four innings. Consistent hitting in the fifth powered Everett’s win, however, as the Seagulls went 5-for-8 and scored three runs in that frame. Peyton Aanstad pitched all six innings for Arlington, striking out 15 while giving up nine hits and four earned runs.

Everett will open 3A District 1 Tournament against Mountlake Terrace at a 4 p.m. Friday loser-out game at Phil Johnson Fields.

Glacier Peak 11, Shorecrest 1 (5)

SHORELINE — The Grizzlies (15-5) went 15-for-30 and had six extra-base hits in a dominant win over the Scots (5-14). Lauren Hufford (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs) started off the Glacier Peak scoring with a solo home run in the first inning. Briannica Titus (2-for-3, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, run) pushed the lead to 8-0 when she hit a three-run homer in the fourth as the Grizzlies rolled to a shortened win. Riu Hanrahan (1-for-2, SB, run) stole a base and scored for Shorecrest.

Shorecrest will open 3A District 1 Tournament against Shorewood at a 4 p.m. Friday loser-out game at Phil Johnson Fields. Wesco 4A-champion GP advances to the double-elimination portion of the 4A District 1 Tournament and will play 6 p.m. Monday at Phil Johnson Fields.

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Meridian 18, Sultan 7

Mount Baker 13, Darrington 1