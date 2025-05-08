Prep roundup for Thursday, May 8
Published 10:30 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025
Weekend prep roundup for Thursday, May 8:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS SOCCER
3A District 1 Tournament (loser out)
Edmonds-Woodway 3, Everett 0
EDMONDS — Benjamin Ikegami, Thomas Robles and Jesus Ortiz Suarez each scored for the Warriors, who advanced to the double-elimination portion of the bracket. Edmonds-Woodway, which benefited from Ben Browne and Christopher Hur assists and a combined shutout in goal from Danieh Abraham and Isaiah Zabel, will play at Mount Vernon 11 a.m. Saturday.
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Lynnwood 1, Snohomish 0
Sedro-Woolley 2, Mountlake Terrace 0
Shorecrest 4, Oak Harbor 0
4A District 1-2 Tournament (loser out)
Jackson 3, Eastlake 1
EVERETT — The fifth-seeded Timberwolves (13-4-1) advanced to the double-elimination phase, where they will travel to No. 4 Newport 6 p.m. Saturday.
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Lincoln (Seattle) 1, Glacier Peak 0 (4-2 penalty kicks)
Bothell 1, Kamiak 0
Archbishop Murphy 3, Anacortes 0
EVERETT — The Wildcats shutout Anacortes to move to Saturday’s semifinals.
Sehome 4, Marysville Pilchuck 0
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SOFTBALL
Wesco 4A
Lake Stevens 8, Kamiak 3
LAKE STEVENS — Alaina Emme and Charli Pugmire each had a pair of hits, and Alexis Osterholtz drove in three runs as Lake Stevens (13-8 overall, 6-4 league) forced a three-way tie for second place in the league with Jackson and Kamiak (13-7, 6-4). Katie McBride when 3-for-3 for the Knights. Both teams will play in 4A District 1-2 Tournament loser-out games 4 p.m. Monday at Phil Johnson Fields.
Northwest
Lakewood 13, Meridian 2 (5)
LAKEWOOD — Katie Krueger (two triples, four RBI, three runs, stolen base) and MJ Morales (double, two RBI, two runs, stolen base) each went 3-for-4 on a dominant senior night for the Cougars. Krueger allowed a lone earned run over five innings, striking out eight and walking none.
Emerald Sound
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 15, Granite Falls 5
Northest 2B/1B
Darrington 24, Concrete 2
Non-league
Arlington 19, Mariner 6
Marysville Pilchuck 16, Cascade 10
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TRACK & FIELD
Kamiak at Mariner
At Mariner H.S.
Boys scores: Mariner, 75, Kamiak 71
Girls scores: Kamiak 109, Mariner 30
Click here for complete results
Shoreline Showdown
At Shoreline Stadium
Boys scores: Shorewood 93, Shorecrest 54.5
Girls scores: Shorecrest 93.5, Shorewood 50