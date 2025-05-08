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Weekend prep roundup for Thursday, May 8:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

3A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Everett 0

EDMONDS — Benjamin Ikegami, Thomas Robles and Jesus Ortiz Suarez each scored for the Warriors, who advanced to the double-elimination portion of the bracket. Edmonds-Woodway, which benefited from Ben Browne and Christopher Hur assists and a combined shutout in goal from Danieh Abraham and Isaiah Zabel, will play at Mount Vernon 11 a.m. Saturday.

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Lynnwood 1, Snohomish 0

Sedro-Woolley 2, Mountlake Terrace 0

Shorecrest 4, Oak Harbor 0

4A District 1-2 Tournament (loser out)

Jackson 3, Eastlake 1

EVERETT — The fifth-seeded Timberwolves (13-4-1) advanced to the double-elimination phase, where they will travel to No. 4 Newport 6 p.m. Saturday.

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Lincoln (Seattle) 1, Glacier Peak 0 (4-2 penalty kicks)

Bothell 1, Kamiak 0

2A District 1 Tournament

Archbishop Murphy 3, Anacortes 0

EVERETT — The Wildcats shutout Anacortes to move to Saturday’s semifinals.

Sehome 4, Marysville Pilchuck 0

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SOFTBALL

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 8, Kamiak 3

LAKE STEVENS — Alaina Emme and Charli Pugmire each had a pair of hits, and Alexis Osterholtz drove in three runs as Lake Stevens (13-8 overall, 6-4 league) forced a three-way tie for second place in the league with Jackson and Kamiak (13-7, 6-4). Katie McBride when 3-for-3 for the Knights. Both teams will play in 4A District 1-2 Tournament loser-out games 4 p.m. Monday at Phil Johnson Fields.

Northwest

Lakewood 13, Meridian 2 (5)

LAKEWOOD — Katie Krueger (two triples, four RBI, three runs, stolen base) and MJ Morales (double, two RBI, two runs, stolen base) each went 3-for-4 on a dominant senior night for the Cougars. Krueger allowed a lone earned run over five innings, striking out eight and walking none.

Emerald Sound

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 15, Granite Falls 5

Northest 2B/1B

Darrington 24, Concrete 2

Non-league

Arlington 19, Mariner 6

Marysville Pilchuck 16, Cascade 10

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TRACK & FIELD

Kamiak at Mariner

At Mariner H.S.

Boys scores: Mariner, 75, Kamiak 71

Girls scores: Kamiak 109, Mariner 30

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Shoreline Showdown

At Shoreline Stadium

Boys scores: Shorewood 93, Shorecrest 54.5

Girls scores: Shorecrest 93.5, Shorewood 50

Click here for complete results