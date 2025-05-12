Prep roundup for Monday, May 12:

Lake Stevens’ Alyssa Anderson makes a throw from the outfield during the game against Juanita on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Alaina Emme gets a tag for an out at home plate during the game against Juanita on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Reese Breckenridge makes a catch during the game against Juanita on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Alexis Osterholtz gets a hit during the game against Juanita on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Reese Breckenridge make a catch at second base during the game against Juanita on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ McKenna Richer runs to her teammates surrounding home plate after hitting a home run during the game against Juanita on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Kamiak’s Tyler Karabach jumps in the air in the outfield during the game against North Creek on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Kamiak’s Emma Stansfield throws the ball to first base during the game against North Creek on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Kamiak’s Cam Hansen tips the ball while at bat during the game against North Creek on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Kamiak’s Tyler Karabach yells after scoring during the game against North Creek on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Kamiak’s Frances Famatiga makes a stop in the infield during the game against North Creek on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Kamiak’s Synclair Mawudeku pitches during the game against North Creek on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Clara Stone claps in celebration during the game on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Alana Banog catches the ball at first base during the game on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Clara Stone runs to second base during the game on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Reese Westman hits the ball during the game on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Elena Eigner high fives her teammate after scoring during the game on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep roundup for Monday, May 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

4A District 1 Tournament (winner to state)

Jackson 8, Newport 2

EVERETT — It’s been an up-and-down season for a Jackson team that lost the bulk of its starters after two straight state titles, but the Timberwolves (12-11) put it all together to win their second game of the day and earn a ninth consecutive trip to the Class 4A state softball tournament. Before they head to Richland in an attempt to threepeat, the Timberwolves will face Skyline, 8-7 winners over Kamiak on Monday, in the district tournament semifinals, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Phil Johnson Fields. The championship game is Friday.

Allie Thomsen pitched both games, allowing two runs in each. Against Skyline, the University of Washington-bound senior struck out 13 batters, allowing six hits and walking two. Elena Eigner (2-for-4, three RBI, two runs) drove in all the runs Jackson needed with a homer and a double. Sophomore Clara Stone went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run as part of Jackson’s 11-hit attack.

Lake Stevens 5, Redmond 3

EVERETT — McKenna Richer swatted home runs in two Monday Lake Stevens (15-8) wins to help send the Vikings to state for the first time since their runner-up finish in 2019. Richer drove in an insurance run in the top of the sixth to give some breathing room to Mara Sivley, who threw a complete game, striking out 11 batters while allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks. Shortstop Reese Breckenridge went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Next up for Lake is a district semifinal against Issaquah before both teams head to state, which begins May 23 in Richland.

Skyline 8, Kamiak 7

EVERETT — The Knights (14-8) battled back down 7-3 to knot the score at 7-7 in the top of the seventh inning, but Skyline walked it off in the bottom of the inning. Kamiak will play Mount Si in a loser-out game 5 p.m. Wednesday. Tyler Karabach (home run, three RBI, two runs), Olivia Martinez (double, home run, two RBI, two runs) and Synclair Mawudeku (double, run, RBI) each registered two hits.

Issaquah 8, Glacier Peak 7

EVERETT — The Grizzlies’ comeback bid fell just short. GP (14-6), the Wesco North winner, will face Juanita 4 p.m. Wednesday at Phil Johnson Fields in a loser-out game.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

4A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

Lake Stevens 8, Juanita 2

EVERETT — Emerson Cummins (2-for-4, RBI, two runs), McKenna Richer (3-for-4, three RBI, run) and Alexis Osterholtz (three RBI, run) each homered as the Vikings (14-8) clobbered 14 hits on their way to the double-elmination portion of the tournament.

Jackson 7, Mount Si 2

EVERETT — Allie Thomsen (double, walk, three RBI) struck out eight batters during a complete game four-hitter as the Timberwolves (11-11) advanced. Madi Jacquot homered and Clara Stone and Matea Lopez each doubled. Mie Ediger went 2-for-4.

Kamiak 8, North Creek 1

EVERETT — Synclair Mawudeku threw a complete game, scattering six hits while allowing one unearned run as the Knights (14-7) dominated the Kingco Crown league champions on their way to the double-elimination portion of the bracket. She struck out 11, and also batted 2-for-4 and scored a run while from the leadoff spot. Emma Stansfield (3-for-4, two RBI, two runs) and Katie McBride (two RBI, two runs) both smacked home runs. Tyler Karabach doubled, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Non-league

Darrington 12, Sultan 2

DARRINGTON — Claire Wright struck out nine batters and was backed by a strong defense as Darrington improved to 14-4 overall. Wright also led on offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI while Avery Brown finished with a double and three RBI. The Loggers will open the 1B District 1-2 Tournament Wednesday against Quilcene in a winner-to-state, loser-out contest.

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BOYS SOCCER

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

King’s 4, South Whidbey 0