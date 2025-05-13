Stanwood’s Addi Anderson pitches during the game against Monroe on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Tuesday, May 13:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament (winner to state)

No. 3 Stanwood 6, No. 2 Edmonds-Woodway 3

EVERETT — Addi Anderson, who had already pitched a complete game three-hitter earlier in the day, came in with just one out in the bottom of the first inning after Edmonds-Woodway scored twice on three hits and a Stanwood error.

Things changed from there.

Anderson struck out 12 batters in 6 2/3 innings, and the Spartans (19-3) are headed to the Class 3A Tournament for the third straight season. In two Tuesday wins, Anderson pitched 13 2/3 innings and struck out 23 batters. Jordan Rancourt (2-for-3, walk, two RBI) powered the offense, while leadoff hitter Rubi Lopez (2-for-3) terrorized the Warriors on the basepaths, swiping three bases on her way to scoring three times.

Stanwood has one more task prior to the May 22-24 state tournament in Lacey. The Spartans will face top-seeded Sedro-Woolley 6 p.m. Thursday at Phil Johnson Fields for the district title.

Catie Ingalls led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the Warriors (16-6), who play a winner-to-state, loser-out game Thursday.

3A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 8 Snohomish 10, No. 5 Meadowdale 0 (6)

EVERETT — Abby Edwards struck out nine during a six-inning, three-hit shutout as the Panthers (16-6) recovered from a loss to top-seeded Sedro-Woolley to advance to Thursday’s winner-to-state game, 4 p.m. Thursday at Phil Johnson Fields. Edwards went 2-for-for at the plate while Amelia Lopez doubled twice and drove in two runs on a 3-for-4 evening. Meadowdale’s season ended 10-11.

No. 6 Monroe 12, No. 11 Everett 0 (5)

EVERETT — Holly Pettit fired a five-inning no-hitter, walking two and striking out five. Vivian Knuckey provided more than enough offense for Monroe (13-8), using a home run and two doubles to drive in six runs. The Bearcats will face fourth-seeded Mount Vernon 4 p.m. Thursday at Phil Johnson Fields.

3A District 1 Tournament (first round)

No. 2 Edmonds-Woodway 9, No. 11 Everett 8 (10)

EVERETT — Everett, which won two play-in games last week to make it to the tournament’s first round, took a two-run lead in the top of the 10th inning. Edmonds-Woodway, however plated three runs to win in the bottom of the inning. RBI singles by Abby McCorvey and Neva Cheeney knotted the score at 8-8 and McCorvey (3-for-5, double, two runs, two RBI) crossed home for the win on an Everett wild pitch.

No. 3 Stanwood 8, No. 5 Monroe 1

EVERETT — Addi Anderson pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 10 while allowing one earned run. Reagan Ryan hammered a home run and two doubles, driving in four runs while scoring three. Rubi Lopez (three runs) and Anderson (two RBI) each went 2-for-3. Sophia Jeski provided the scoring for the Bearcats with a home run.

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No. 1 Sedro-Woolley 11, No. 8 Snohomish 1

No. 4 Mount Vernon 11, No. 5 Meadowdale 1