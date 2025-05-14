Glacier Peak’s Samantha Nielsen runs across home plate during the game against Issaquah on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Wednesday, May 14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

4A District 1-2 Tournament (winner to state, loser out)

Glacier Peak 7, Woodinville 2

EVERETT — After an upset loss to Issaquah on Tuesday, the Grizzlies bounced back with two wins on Wednesday to qualify for state for the third straight season. Morgan Udy homered in her second straight game. She also tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Briannica Titus, one of five Grizzlies with two hits, hit a home run and drove in four runs. Pitcher Emma Hirshorn pitched all 14 innings for GP on the day. The Grizzlies will face North Creek for fifth place in the district 4 p.m. Friday at Phil Johnson Fields.

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North Creek 4, Kamiak 3

4A District 1-2 Tournament (loser out)

Glacier Peak 3, Juanita 0

EVERETT — Emma Hirshorn pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out six and walking none to keep Glacier Peak’s season alive. Morgan Udy hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to provide all the runs Hirshorn needed against Juanita. Aubree Orr provided some extra cushion with a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth.

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Kamiak 8, Mount Si 4

4A District 1-2 Tournament (both to state)

Issaquah 4, Lake Stevens 3

Skyline 8, Jackson 0

2A District 1 Tournament

No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 18, No. 7 Squalicum at 3

No. 3 Burlington-Edison 7, No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 3

ANACORTES — Archbishop Murphy won its first round game, but the Wildcats fell in their second game of the day. They’ll face fourth-seeded Lakewood 4 p.m. Friday in a loser-out game.

Anacortes 8, Lakewood 3

ANACORTES — Nikki Blodgett went 3-for-4 with and RBI for Lakewood (8-11 overall). The Cougars will play in a loser-out game Friday at Bender Fields in Lynden.

1B District 1-2 Tournament (loser out)

Darrington 9, Quilcene 5

DARRINGTON — Led by a double and two RBI from Ava Pater, the Loggers advanced to the state tournament, which will be held May 22-23 in Yakima. First, they’ll face Muckleshoot Tribal School for the District 1-2 crown on Friday.