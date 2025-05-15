Lake Stevens shortstop Aspen Alexander nearly makes a sliding play in the field during a playoff loss to Bothell on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Prep baseball roundup for Thursday, May 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

District 1/2 4A Tournament

No. 2 Lake Stevens 3, No. 6 Bothell 1

BELLEVUE — The Vikings (15-6) avenged last year’s district playoff loss to Bothell and defeated the Cougars in a loser-out contest to clinch a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2017. Lake Stevens scored two of their runs in the first inning as Julian Wilson (2-for-3, SB, 2B, 2 RBI, run) and Josh Bouley (1-for-3, RBI) each singled to bring runs in. Aspen Alexander (0-for-1, 2 SB, 2 runs) led the Lake Stevens offense with two runs on some nifty base-running. Charles Long-Scott pitched just over six innings, striking out five and allowing five hits and an earned run. The Vikings will face No. 1 North Creek for fifth place on Saturday at Bannerwood Park.

No. 1 North Creek 6, No. 5 Kamiak 1

BELLEVUE — The Knights (14-9) fell to the top-seeded Jaguars, ending their season one win short of state. Andrew Fetty (3-for-3, 2B, run) was perfect from the plate, accounting for half of Kamiak’s hits on a 6-for-27 day.

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Semifinal: No. 8 Jackson vs. No. 4 Lake Washington at Funko Field, postponed

District 1 2A Tournament

No. 4 Archbishop Murphy 5, No. 5 Sehome 0

ANACORTES — The Wildcats (15-10) scored four first-inning runs and got a 14-K no-hitter from pitcher Henry Gabalis in seven innings to win a second straight loser-out game. Gabalis walked just two hitters and faced 24 total in his complete game, while Mason Reinhard (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, run) homered in the first to bring in three runs. The strong performance advances the Wildcats to Saturday’s second-place game, where they’ll have a shot to clinch state against No. 6 Bellingham in another loser-out contest.