Monroe’s Hadley Oylear fields the ball during the game against Stanwood on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Thursday, May 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

District 1 3A Tournament

No. 6 Monroe 7, No. 4 Mount Vernon 0

EVERETT — The Bearcats (13-8) rolled to state for the third straight year and a co-third-place finish at districts thanks to a shutout from pitcher Holly Pettitt (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) and some timely hitting. Monroe went 10-for-30 as both Hadley Oylear (1-for-4, 3B) and Sophia Jeske (1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI, run) tripled while Izzy Webster (1-for-3, 2 runs) led the squad with two runs.

No. 2 Edmonds-Woodway 11, No. 4 Mount Vernon 1 (5)

EVERETT — The Warriors (17-7) bounced back from a run-rule loss earlier in the day with a blowout win of their own, clinching a state spot for the first time since 2019 and placing fifth in the district. After throwing 79 pitches in the earlier loss to Snohomish, Ella Campbell allowed just one earned run and four hits to three strikeouts in five innings. Edmonds-Woodway’s bats came alive as well, as the Warriors totaled five doubles in a 16-for-31 showing. Catie Ingalls (3-for-4) scored a game-high three runs while Abby McCorvey (3-for-4, 2 2B) and Neva Cheeney (1-for-3) each drove in three runs.

No. 3 Stanwood 2, No. 1 Sedro-Woolley 1 (10)

EVERETT — The Spartans (20-3) added to their trophy case for the year, winning the district title in an extra-innings bout with the top-seeded Cubs. Addi Anderson pitched the whole way, striking out eight hitters while allowing five hits and one earned run.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

No. 8 Snohomish 12, No. 2 Edmonds-Woodway 2 (5)

EVERETT — The Panthers (17-6) dominated the Warriors (16-7) to clinch their fourth consecutive state spot and co-third place at districts.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

District 2 1A Tournament

No. 3 South Whidbey 15, No. 2 Granite Falls 11

GRANITE FALLS — The Tigers (10-11) lost a heartbreaker in their first game of their four-team tournament. After leading 11-9 heading into the final frame, the Falcons scored six straight runs to win the matchup. Addison Haverfield (4-for-4, 4 SB, HR, 2 RBI, 4 runs) had a perfect game at the plate and on the base path,s while Natalie Klepper (3-for-4, SB, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs) also homered in the loss. Granite Falls will take on Tyee on Friday in a loser-out game.

District 2 2A Tournament

No. 3 Evergreen 15, No. 6 Sultan 5

SEATAC — The Turks (5-10) lost their first district game, dropping them to the consolation bracket. Sultan will now need to win three straight games to advance to state. That run will start with a Friday matchup against No. 7 Renton.