Weekend prep softball roundup for May 16-17
Published 6:00 pm Friday, May 16, 2025
EVERETT — Mia Ediger’s fourth-inning RBI-double was all the offense Jackson High School softball pitcher Allie Thomsen needed in Friday’s Class 4A District 1-2 consolation final.
Thomsen, a University of Washington signee as an outfielder and pitcher, struck out seven and walked just one during a complete-game, four-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory over Lake Stevens. Both teams previously qualified for the state tournament, which begins May 23 in Richland. Jackson finished third in the bi-district tournament, while the Vikings placed fourth.
The Timberwolves scored the lone run of the game with two out in the bottom of the fourth. Thomsen singled with one out, and was lifted for courtesy runner Claire Kessinger. After a Jackson strikeout, Kessinger stole second and came home on Ediger’s line drive to left field.
That’s all the Timberwolves would get against Vikings pitcher Mara Sivley, who struck out 10 batters while allowing just three Jackson hits across six innings. Reese Breckenridge notched two of Lake Stevens’ four hits, but was stranded both times.
Jackson’s Reese Westman went 1-for-2 to go along with one of two walks issued by Sivley.
The Timberwolves (13-12), who won four of the last five state titles under former coach Kyle Peacocke, lost much of last year’s team to graduation. Under first-year head coach Larri Werner, they have won six of their last seven games after a 7-11 start.
Lake Stevens (15-10) will make the trip to state for the first time since 2019, when the Vikings advanced to the title game before falling to Jackson.
Issaquah defeated Skyline in Friday’s tournament championship game.
North Creek 1, Glacier Peak 0
EVERETT — Glacier Peak (16-7) dropped the 4A District 1 fifth-place game despite another dominant game in the circle from pitcher Emma Hirshorn.
Both teams previously qualified for the Class 4A state tournament.
Hirshorn struck out 12 and allowed one unearned run in the top of the second. The Jaguars put two runners on with a line-drive single and a bunt single. North Creek courtesy runner Abigail Axtell stole third base and came home on a throwing error to complete the scoring. Hirshorn and Aubree Orr recorded the only hits for Wesco 4A league champs.
2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)
No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 14, No. 4 Lakewood 7
1A District 2 Tournament
No. 2 Granite Falls 4, No. 4 Tyee 0
GRANITE FALLS — Pitcher Natalie Klepper pitched a complete-game one-hitter and registered nine strikeouts in the loser-out game. Bella Frye homered as Granite Falls survived and took another step toward the state tournament. Ava Arciniega (2-for02, walk, RBI, run) and Anacely Syson (2-for-3, run) each had a pair of hits for the Tigers.
1B District 1-2 Tournament
Darrington 9, Muckleshoot Tribal School 3
DARRINGTON — Catcher Olivia Chittick went 3-for-3 2ith two RBI and a run and Ava Pater hit an inside-the-park home run for the Loggers, who won the District 1-2 title on their way to the state tournament May 23-24 in Yakima.
SATURDAY
2A District 1 Tournament
No. 2 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 5 Anacortes, 1 p.m. at Sehome H.S.
1A District 2 Tournament
Granite Falls vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)