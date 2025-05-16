Weekend prep softball roundup for May 16-17

Jackson’s Mia Ediger puts her arms up after making it to second base during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Reese Westman gets a hit during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Reese Westman gets a force out at second base during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Reese Breckenridge gets hit during the 4A District 1 game against Jackson on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Claire Kessinger runs towards home during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Mara Sivley throws a pitch during the 4A District 1 game against Jackson on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Alana Banog gets an out at first base during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Allie Thomsen throws a pitch during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Reese Breckenridge makes a catch during the 4A District 1 game against Jackson on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Emerson Cummins fields the ball during the 4A District 1 game against Jackson on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Allie Thomsen high-fives Madison Jacquot during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Addison Fletcher steps up to bat during the 4A District 1 game against Jackson on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Mara Sivley smiles after getting a strike out during the 4A District 1 game against Jackson on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Matea Lopez gets a force out at second base during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Addison Fletcher gets a hit during the 4A District 1 game against Jackson on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Claire Kessinger smiles after scoring during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Matea Lopez dives to make a stop during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Matea Lopez and Allie Thomsen leap in the air and high five during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Emma Hirshorn high-fives her coach after getting a base hit during the 4A District 1 consolation game against North Creek on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Emma Hirshorn gets a hit during the 4A District 1 consolation game against North Creek on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Alexis Garcia tries to tag out a North Creek player as they slide into third during the 4A District 1 consolation game against North Creek on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Samantha Christensen fields a ball in the outfield during the 4A District 1 consolation game against North Creek on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Alexis Garcia runs to third base during the 4A District 1 consolation game against North Creek on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Bri Titus gets a hit during the 4A District 1 consolation game against North Creek on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Alexis Garcia makes a catch during the 4A District 1 consolation game against North Creek on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Emma Hirshorn throws a pitch during the 4A District 1 consolation game against North Creek on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Mia Ediger’s fourth-inning RBI-double was all the offense Jackson High School softball pitcher Allie Thomsen needed in Friday’s Class 4A District 1-2 consolation final.

Thomsen, a University of Washington signee as an outfielder and pitcher, struck out seven and walked just one during a complete-game, four-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory over Lake Stevens. Both teams previously qualified for the state tournament, which begins May 23 in Richland. Jackson finished third in the bi-district tournament, while the Vikings placed fourth.

The Timberwolves scored the lone run of the game with two out in the bottom of the fourth. Thomsen singled with one out, and was lifted for courtesy runner Claire Kessinger. After a Jackson strikeout, Kessinger stole second and came home on Ediger’s line drive to left field.

That’s all the Timberwolves would get against Vikings pitcher Mara Sivley, who struck out 10 batters while allowing just three Jackson hits across six innings. Reese Breckenridge notched two of Lake Stevens’ four hits, but was stranded both times.

Jackson’s Reese Westman went 1-for-2 to go along with one of two walks issued by Sivley.

The Timberwolves (13-12), who won four of the last five state titles under former coach Kyle Peacocke, lost much of last year’s team to graduation. Under first-year head coach Larri Werner, they have won six of their last seven games after a 7-11 start.

Lake Stevens (15-10) will make the trip to state for the first time since 2019, when the Vikings advanced to the title game before falling to Jackson.

Issaquah defeated Skyline in Friday’s tournament championship game.

North Creek 1, Glacier Peak 0

EVERETT — Glacier Peak (16-7) dropped the 4A District 1 fifth-place game despite another dominant game in the circle from pitcher Emma Hirshorn.

Both teams previously qualified for the Class 4A state tournament.

Hirshorn struck out 12 and allowed one unearned run in the top of the second. The Jaguars put two runners on with a line-drive single and a bunt single. North Creek courtesy runner Abigail Axtell stole third base and came home on a throwing error to complete the scoring. Hirshorn and Aubree Orr recorded the only hits for Wesco 4A league champs.

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 14, No. 4 Lakewood 7

1A District 2 Tournament

No. 2 Granite Falls 4, No. 4 Tyee 0

GRANITE FALLS — Pitcher Natalie Klepper pitched a complete-game one-hitter and registered nine strikeouts in the loser-out game. Bella Frye homered as Granite Falls survived and took another step toward the state tournament. Ava Arciniega (2-for02, walk, RBI, run) and Anacely Syson (2-for-3, run) each had a pair of hits for the Tigers.

1B District 1-2 Tournament

Darrington 9, Muckleshoot Tribal School 3

DARRINGTON — Catcher Olivia Chittick went 3-for-3 2ith two RBI and a run and Ava Pater hit an inside-the-park home run for the Loggers, who won the District 1-2 title on their way to the state tournament May 23-24 in Yakima.

SATURDAY

2A District 1 Tournament

No. 2 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 5 Anacortes, 1 p.m. at Sehome H.S.

1A District 2 Tournament

Granite Falls vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)