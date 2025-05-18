Weekend prep baseball roundup for May 16-17
Published 9:30 am Sunday, May 18, 2025
Prep roundup for Friday, May 16:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY
No. 4 Archbishop Murphy 10, No. 6 Bellingham 0
ANACORTES — Reese Logsdon did it all on Saturday for the Wildcats, who advanced to the Class 2A state tournament by blanking the Bayhawks in a loser-out game.
Logsdon pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking just one batter. At the plate, the senior captain hit a home run, doubled, drove in four runs and scored twice. Henry Gabalis helped pour it on by going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and a run.
Mount Vernon 7, Stanwood 4
WOODINVILLE — Mount Vernon overcame a 3-run deficit to claim the district title.
Read The Herald’s report of the game here.
Snohomish 4, Monroe 2
WOODINVILLE — Snohomish won the loser-out game to claim a state berth.
Read The Herald’s report of the game here.
Shorewood 7, Edmonds-Woodway 0
WOODINVILLE — Shorewood won the loser-out game to claim a state berth.
Read The Herald’s report of the game here.
4A District 1-2 Tournament (both to state)
No. 7 Eastlake 14, No. 8 Jackson 0
No. 2 Lake Stevens at No. 1 North Creek, canceled
No. 4 King’s 1, No. 5 South Whidbey 0 (winner to state, loser out)
No. 1 Lynden Christian 2, No. 4 King’s 1 (both to state)
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FRIDAY
No. 8 Jackson 3, No. 4 Lake Washington 2