Weekend prep baseball roundup for May 16-17

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Prep roundup for Friday, May 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SATURDAY

2A District 1 Tournament

No. 4 Archbishop Murphy 10, No. 6 Bellingham 0

ANACORTES — Reese Logsdon did it all on Saturday for the Wildcats, who advanced to the Class 2A state tournament by blanking the Bayhawks in a loser-out game.

Logsdon pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking just one batter. At the plate, the senior captain hit a home run, doubled, drove in four runs and scored twice. Henry Gabalis helped pour it on by going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and a run.

3A District 1 Tournament

Mount Vernon 7, Stanwood 4

WOODINVILLE — Mount Vernon overcame a 3-run deficit to claim the district title.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

Snohomish 4, Monroe 2

WOODINVILLE — Snohomish won the loser-out game to claim a state berth.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

Shorewood 7, Edmonds-Woodway 0

WOODINVILLE — Shorewood won the loser-out game to claim a state berth.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

4A District 1-2 Tournament (both to state)

No. 7 Eastlake 14, No. 8 Jackson 0

No. 2 Lake Stevens at No. 1 North Creek, canceled

1A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 4 King’s 1, No. 5 South Whidbey 0 (winner to state, loser out)

No. 1 Lynden Christian 2, No. 4 King’s 1 (both to state)

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FRIDAY

4A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 8 Jackson 3, No. 4 Lake Washington 2