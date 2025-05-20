Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for May 11-17

The Athlete of the Week nominees for May 11-17. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Anna Luscher Everett softball

The sophomore pitcher and shortstop pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 16 and allowing a lone earned run during a 2-1 victory over Mountlake Terrace in loser-out 3A District 1 Tournament on May 9. In a second game that day, Luscher went 3-f0r-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in an 11-1 win over Oak Harbor. She also went 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs in the regular-season finale against Arlington on May 7. Luscher won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for May 4-10 by claiming 676 (46.21%) of the 1,463 votes.

This week’s nominees

Henry Gabalis Archbishop Murphy baseball

The junior threw a 14-strikeout no-hitter from pitcher Henry Gabalis on May 15. In a May 17 loser-out, winner-to-state game, Gabalis helped the Wildcates beat Bellingham 10-0 by going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and a run.

Rylie Gettmann Shorewood girls tennis

The senior won her fourth straight 3A District 1 tennis singles title on May 14, winning her matches by a combined score of 36-4.

Jacob KangJackson boys golf

The senior won the 4A District 1 golf title last week with a two-day total of 138 at Legion Memorial G.C. Kang followed up his even-71 on Monday with a four-under 67 on Tuesday, birdieing four of his last five holes to overtake teammate Henry Kippenhan (139; 70, 69).

Natalie Klepper Granite Falls softball

In the opening round of the District 2 playoffs, the senior pitcher took a no-hitter into the 7th inning against Tyee, finishing with a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts. Klepper also pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief in the District 2 semifinals, holding South Whidbey to just 3 hits while keeping them in check long enough for the Granite Falls Tigers to come back and get the win 13-12 and into the finals. At the plate, she went 5-12 (.417) with the first two home runs of her career. She also stole three bases and scored five runs.

Baella Stich Snohomish girls track & field

Stich was the Wesco 3A North Champion in the 100 meters, 200 meters and triple jump. She also anchored the Panthers’ 400-meter relay team to a new WESCO 3A record of 48.92 seconds.

Morgan Udy Glacier Peak softball

The junior hit home runs as the Grizzlies won back-to-back loser-out games on May 14 to earn a state bid. Udy also tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice in a 7-2 win over Woodinville, while her 2-run home run was key in a 3-0 win over Juanita.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.