Snohomish boys and girls win 3A district track titles

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SHORELINE — Snohomish used its superior depth to win both the boys and girls 3A District 1 track and field championships on Wednesday and Friday at Shoreline Stadium.

Snohomish’s Emmett Maxwell won the 100 meters in a personal record 10.72 seconds and finished second to Monroe’s Carl Watson in the 200. Kai Yoder won the 800, and Jack Rotondo cleared 6-4 to dominate the high jump while edging teammate Amaree Anderson with a personal-record 43-feet, 6-inch mark in the triple jump to lead the Panthers boys.

On the girls side, Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles was the lone Snohomish event winner with a hurl of 38 feet, 4 inches in the shot put.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for the state meet, May 29-31 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Individual standouts included Shorewood’s Jaden Marlow, who took boys titles in the 110 hurdles, long jump and pole vault.

Shorecrest’s Addison Phillips dominated the girls distance races, running personal-best times to win the 1,600 meters (5 minutes, 7.98 seconds) and 3,200 meters (11:02.59). Brynlee Dubiel of Mountlake Terrace won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

At Shoreline Stadium

Boys team scores: 1. Snohomish 103, 2. Shorewood 94, 3. Mount Vernon 65, 4. Stanwood 62, 5. Meadowdale 59, 6. Monroe 57, 7. Edmonds-Woodway 55, 8. Sedro-Woolley 51, 9. Shorecrest 33, 10. Oak Harbor 27, 11. Everett 15, 12. Ferndale 14, 13. Mountlake Terrace 10, 14. Lynnwood 9, 14. Marysville-Getchell 9.

Girls team scores: 1. Snohomish 97, 2. Oak Harbor 94.25, 3. Shorewood 84, 4. Shorecrest 81, 5. Stanwood 69, 6. Mountlake Terrace 67, 7. Edmonds-Woodway 50, 8. Sedro-Woolley 35.25, 9. Ferndale 27.25, 10. Meadowdale 26, 11. Mount Vernon 25, 12. Lynnwood 19, 13. Monroe 17, 14. Everett 6.25, 15. Marysville-Getchell 4.

Full individual results are available at Athletic.net.

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4A District 1 meet

RENTON — Kamiak’s Miller Warme (110-meter hurdles), Noah Haller (discus) and Zachary Warren (pole vault) each won events as the Knights boys finished second at the 19-team meet, held Thursday and Saturday at Renton Memorial Stadium.

Keira Isabelle Tupua (discus) and Noelani Tupua (110-meter hurdles) were winners as the Lake Stevens girls finished third. The Vikings also won the 400-meter relay, run by Haddyjatou Ceesay, Kaysa Banks, Ginelle Sarpong and Brianna Tilgham.

Glacier Peak won the boys 400 relay, led by Alieukama Badjie, Mateo Ganje and Isaiah Owens, who finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-meter final. Ganje won the 200 meters, while Badjie placed second and Owens finished fifth.

Mariner’s Ilya Grabovskiy edged Arlington’s Dylan Scott and Haller in the shot put.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the Class 4A state meet, which will be held May 29-31 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

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At Renton Memorial Stadium

Boys team scores: Lake Washington 43, 2. Issaquah 32, 3. Arlington 29, 4. Kamiak 25.5, 5. Lake Stevens 23.5, 6, 7. Mariner 22.5, 8. Glacier Peak 22, 9. Jackson 14.

Girls team scores: 1. Lake Stevens 54, 2. Mt. Si 50, 3. Lake Washington 32, 4. Eastlake 29, 5. Skyline 27, 7. Jackson 24.5, 8. Kamiak 13.5, 11. Glacier Peak 8, 12. Arlington 6, 14. Mariner 5.

Full individual results are available at Athletic.net.