King’s Kimberly Beard wins state hammer throw title

Kimberly Beard of King’s prepares to release a throw during the Washington Hammer State Championships at The Evergreen State College in Olympia on Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Donna Beard)

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Kimberly Beard of King’s prepares to release a throw during the Washington Hammer State Championships at The Evergreen State College in Olympia on Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Donna Beard)

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OLYMPIA — Kimberly Beard of King’s High School dominated the girls division at the Washington Hammer State Championships on Sunday.

Following her discus state title at the WIAA Class 1A state track & field meet on Friday, the Mukilteo resident’s 4 kg hammer throw on Sunday at The Evergreen State College traveled 176 feet, 5 inches — more than 20 feet farther than runner-up Madelyn Lawson of Yelm.

The hammer event is held separately from the WIAA meet, as it is not sanctioned as an official event in Washington.

Kaelynn Bahnmiller of King’s placed fourth with a mark of 137-10. Snohomish’s Abigail Jorgensen finished eighth.

In the boys event, Kamiak teammates Teerapaht Phongprasansak and Noah Haller finished fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 12-pound hammer throw. Snohomish’s Timothy Davis placed seventh.

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