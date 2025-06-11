Welch: Marcus Tageant embodied the spirit of Lake Stevens

By Todd Welch / Herald Columnist

On Memorial Day, my phone lit up with a text from a close friend.

The words hit like a thunderbolt: Marcus Tageant, my friend and former Lake Stevens City Council colleague, had passed away unexpectedly. Shock turned to profound sadness for his beloved wife, Marcella, and the tight-knit group of friends who were family to him. Marcus was a rare soul; a man who lived with boundless energy, loved fiercely, and left an enduring mark on Lake Stevens.

I met Marcus in 2008 at a campaign event for state legislative candidate Mike Hope, and we clicked instantly. Our friendship grew stronger when I joined the City Council, where we’d engage in lively debates over critical issues. Despite our differences, our mutual respect never wavered, and our bond only deepened. Marcus was fiercely loyal, a friend you could count on, and his love for Lake Stevens was infectious.

Marcus lived life to the fullest. He was an avid traveler, a passionate golfer, and a sharp entrepreneur in real estate and property management. My wife and I cherished the lakeside BBQs at his home, where laughter echoed and no one was ever a stranger. Marcus had a gift for making everyone feel like they belonged, turning gatherings into warm, unforgettable moments of connection.

Beyond his business and council service, Marcus was a cornerstone of our community. A former Marine, he carried a deep sense of duty, volunteering with the Lake Stevens Kiwanis, the Greater Lake Stevens Chamber of Commerce, Lake Stevens Veterans Commission, and the American Legion. He believed in giving back to the place where he lived and worked, and his actions consistently demonstrated this commitment.

Marcus didn’t just live in Lake Stevens; he embodied its spirit.

His loss leaves a void, but his legacy lives on in the community he shaped and the lives he touched. To Marcella and his cherished friends, my heart breaks with yours. Marcus Tageant was a patriot, a leader, and a friend who made every moment brighter. Lake Stevens shines because of him, and so do we all.

Todd Welch is a columnist for The Herald, addressing local and state issues. He lives in Everett.