Top recruit Kaleo Anderson commits to Virginia Tech WBB

Kaleo Anderson is The Herald’s 2024-2025 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

King’s guard and a top girls basketball recruit in the state of Washington, junior guard Kaleo Anderson, announced her commitment to Virginia Tech women’s basketball last Thursday on social media.

Anderson is currently No. 66 on ESPNW’s Top 100 national recruiting rankings and the third-highest recruit in the state for the Class of 2026. Anderson was also The Herald’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year this season.

Anderson visited the campus last week and wasted little time narrowing her decision down to a Hokies program just a year removed from a Final Four berth. Anderson is no stranger to high-pressure moments herself — the junior hit a buzzer-beater in the Knights’ State semifinal game against rival Lynden Christian to highlight a State runners-up season and a 23.9-point-per-game campaign.

Anderson continues to prepare for her senior season with King’s by playing with her Northwest Blazers AAU squad, as a promising collegiate career awaits.