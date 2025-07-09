Welch: A plan to supply drugs to addicts is a dangerous dance

By Todd Welch / Herald Columnist

The latest proposals from a state advisory committee on substance use recovery to take over drug distribution for addicts to provide a “safer supply” and even help drug dealers find new jobs are a masterclass in misguided policy.

This isn’t just a step in the wrong direction; it’s a leap off a cliff into a moral and practical quagmire.

First, let’s unpack the core idea: the state becomes a drug supplier. Proponents argue it’s about harm reduction and controlling the supply to ensure “safer” substances and reduce overdoses. But this assumes the state, notorious for bureaucratic inefficiency, can outmaneuver the black market. Dealers aren’t exactly sitting around waiting for government handouts; they’ll adapt, likely pushing harder drugs or undercutting state prices.

The result? A taxpayer-funded drug pipeline that competes with cartels while doing little to curb addiction. Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that overdose deaths in Washington rose 66 percent from 2019 to 2021, despite existing harm reduction efforts. Throwing more drugs into the mix, even “regulated” ones, risks fueling this fire, not dousing it.

Then there’s the jaw-dropping suggestion to help drug dealers transition to legitimate jobs. This isn’t just tone-deaf; it’s an insult to every law-abiding citizen struggling to make ends meet. Drug dealers profit by preying on vulnerable communities, often fueling violence and despair. Rewarding them with job placement programs sends a signal that crime pays, as long as you get caught by the right bureaucrats.

Imagine the precedent: Will the state next offer career counseling to burglars or tax cheats? The absurdity is matched only by the cost; resources that could be spent on treatment programs or law enforcement diverted to coddling criminals.

Advocates might claim this is compassionate, a way to break cycles of crime and addiction. But compassion doesn’t mean abandoning accountability.

Addiction is a tragedy, but enabling it through state-sanctioned drug distribution and dealer rehabilitation schemes undermines the very people these policies claim to help. Real compassion would double down on prevention, treatment and enforcement strategies proven for years to reduce drug use and crime.

For example, a 2020 study in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment found that comprehensive treatment programs, including cognitive behavioral therapy, reduced relapse rates by up to 40 percent. Compare that to the shaky evidence for state-run drug markets, which often relies on cherry-picked anecdotes from places like Vancouver, B.C., where overdose deaths remain stubbornly high.

The working group’s proposals also ignore the social fallout. Communities already ravaged by addiction don’t need their government to normalize drug use or legitimize dealers. They need stability, safety and a clear message that addiction isn’t a lifestyle to be managed but a crisis to be overcome.

By stepping into the role of supplier and career coach, Washington risks entrenching the very problems it claims to solve. This isn’t progress; it’s surrender. The state should scrap these proposals and focus on policies that attack addiction at its roots, not ones that water the weeds.

Todd Welch is a columnist for The Herald, addressing local and state issues. He lives in Everett.