Boeing starts production of first 777X Freighter

Ben Linder, 777 and 777-8 Freighter vice president and chief project engineer, speaks during an event held to kick off production of the 777-8 Freighter on Monday, July 21, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Casey McDowell, a composite spar machine operator, waits during a countdown to drill the first hole in the 777-8 Freighter wing spar on Monday, July 21, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

The first hole drilled on the 777-8 Freighter wing spar on Monday, July 21, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

The 777-8 Freighter wing spar sits on the production line on Monday, July 21, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Richard Wong, center, the 777X wing engineering senior manager, cheers as the first hole is drilled in the 777-8 Freighter wing spar on Monday, July 21, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — Boeing officials celebrated the start of production of its delayed 777X-8 freighter Monday, holding a ceremony at the company’s Composite Wing Center in Everett.

That’s where a worker started a robotic arm that drilled a hole in the first wing spar, a critical support structure for the wing. Around 100 workers cheered after the first hole was drilled.

Boeing officials said at the event that the first completed plane isn’t expected to be delivered until 2028.

Spar assembly is the traditional start of production for Boeing airplane models.

Ben Linder, vice president and chief project engineer for the 777 and 777-8 Freighter program, told reporters that drilling the first hole was significant.

“This small action represents years worth of planning and design and production by our teams around the globe to reach this point,” he said. “And we look forward to building the 777X freighter into a full airplane.”

Linder touted the 777X-8 freighter as the world’s largest twin-engine cargo plane, with the highest payload, lower operating costs and 30% improved fuel efficiency over the 777 model it will replace.

He said the new model was critical for Boeing’s success and beyond.

“I think the 777 freighter is important, not only for our customers who will operate the plane, but also for Americans in general,” he said. “It represents the success of the Boeing company.”

Boeing has not made an annual profit since 2018, show company financial figures.

The Boeing 777X program, which includes the freighter variant, has been plagued by a series of delays due to technical issues through its development and testing phases.

It has halted delivery of the first passenger planes for at least five years.

The problems included engine issues and issues with the plane’s nose. One of the more significant issues occurred during a December 2020 test flight when the aircraft experienced a pitch event in which the nose of the aircraft suddenly pitched upward or downward without pilot input.

Another major incident occurred in the summer of 2024 when cracks were discovered in the thrust links on one of the 777X test flight. Further inspections revealed similar cracks in the same part of the four test aircraft, grounding the entire fleet.

Boeing has also been plagued with problems on its narrow-body 737 series of planes.

The company’s deliveries slipped to a trickle on the plane after restrictions were placed on Boeing by federal regulators on the number of 737 planes it could produce. This followed a series of crashes of its 737 MAX-8 model and the door plug falling off another model of the aircraft mid-fight, creating a large hole in the side of the plane.

A 54-day strike by Boeing machinists in the fall of 2024 added to the company’s troubles.

A Boeing spokesperson said there are 59 orders at present for the new freighter, including 50 from Qatar Airlines, which ordered the cargo plane in January 2022. He said other orders are from ANA, Cargolux, Silk Way West and Lufthansa.

The first 777 passenger version is scheduled to be delivered to Lufthansa in 2026, but it needs to be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration.

In total, there are more than 500 orders for passenger and freight versions of the plane.

Randy Diamond: 425-339-3097; randy.diamond@heraldnet.com.