Counting Crows, Beach Boys, Chicago

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MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle: 14111 NE 145th St., Woodinville. For more information visit ste-michelle.com.

• Aug. 17, Counting Crows, 7 p.m.

• Aug. 22, Blues Traveler/Gin Blossoms/Spin Doctors, 6 p.m.

• Aug. 28, The Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m.

• Aug. 29, Chicago, 7 p.m.

• Aug. 30, Chicago, 7 p.m.

• Aug. 31, Goo Goo Dolls/Dashboard Confessional, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 1, Goo Goo Dolls/Dashboard Confessional, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 12, Jackson Browne, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 13, Jackson Browne, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 17, Train/Edwin McCain, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 21, Coheed and Cambria/Taking Back Sunday/Foxing, 6 p.m.

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Sept. 12, Feelin’ Alright (Joe Cocker) with Bell Bottom Blues (Eric Clapton), 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 26, Taylor Made (James Taylor), 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 27, Haley Reinhart, 7:30 p.m.

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Sept. 20, COGA (MMA), 6 p.m.

Tulalip Amphitheatre: 10400 34th Ave. NE, Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/tulalip-amphitheatre/.

• Aug. 23, George Lopez (comedy), 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Aug. 16, 512: The Selena Experience, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 11, Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: The Trouble With Angels, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 20, Mariachi Divas, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 27, Judy Collins, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Summer Concert Series: Concerts take place at City Park (600 3rd Ave. S, Edmonds), Hickman Park (23700 104th Ave. W, Edmonds) and Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Ave. S and Maple St., Edmonds). for more information visit edmondswa.gov.

• Aug. 12, Emerald Blue, Hazel Miller Plaza, 4:30 p.m.

• Aug. 14, Scott Lindenmuth Jazz Trio, Hazel Miller Plaza, 4:30 p.m.

• Aug. 17, Edmonds-Woodway High School Wind Symphony, City Park, 3 p.m.

• Aug. 19, Cosmo’s Dream, Hazel Miller Plaza, 4:30 p.m.

• Aug. 21, Bobby Medina Mariachi Mexico Trio, Hazel Miller Plaza, 4:30 p.m.

• Aug. 24, Brass Band Northwest, Hickman Park, 3 p.m.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Comeford Park, 514 Delta Ave., Marysville. For more information visit marysvillewa.gov/517/sounds-of-summer-concerts.

• Aug. 13, Eli Rosenblatt, noon

Rooftop Rhythms Concert Series at Imagine Children’s Museum: 1502 Wall St., Everett. For more information visit imaginecm.org/rooftop-rhythms.

• Aug. 17, The Music Circle, 4 p.m.

• Aug. 24, Harmonica Pocket, 4 p.m.

• Aug. 31, Eli Rosenblatt, 4 p.m.

Snohomish Block Party: The group presents a day of music, featuring Zepparella, Queen Mother, Good Times Roll, Petty Thief and Wild Rumours, from 1:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Harvey Airfield, 10530 Airport Way, Snohomish. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $75 for VIP. Children 17-under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets visit snohomishblockparty.com.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “A Fox on the Fairway,” a charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man’s eternal love affair with … golf, Sept. 19-Oct. 12.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: The current exhibit at the venue for contemporary art is “Art of the Garden” through Aug. 23. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit schack.org.

Cascadia Art Museum: The current exhibits at this venue for Northwest art from the early and mid 20th century are: “Decades of Design: Art and Objects of Northwest Design: 1920-1970,” “Milt Simons, Marianne Hanson & Paul Dusenbury” and “A Reverence for Nature: Melville Wire and the Oregon Landscape,” all through Aug. 17. Hours at the museum, 190 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds, are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information visit cascadiaartmuseum.org.

Lynnwood Event Center: The current exhibit is “Northwest Perspectives: Creations by Northwest Designer Craftartists” through Dec. 12 at 3711 196th St. SW, Lynnwood. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information visit lynnwoodeventcenter.com.

COMMUNITY

Midsummer Renaissance Faire: The faire, set in a fictional English town during the time of Queen Elizabeth I, invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of knights, nobles and mythical creatures. The faire is on Fridays and Saturdays from July 19-August. 17 at Sky Meadows, 18601 Sky Meadows Ln, Snohomish. Tickets are only available online in advance. For more information visit washingtonfaire.com.

Terrace Summer Nights Movies: Terrace Creek Park, 23200 48th Ave. W, Mountlake Terrace. For more information visit cityofmlt.com/1758/events.

• Aug. 22, Sing 2, 8:30 p.m.

Sounds of Africa Festival 3.0: The Washington West African Center is hosting the festival, which includes activities, a fashion show, a dance competition, live music performances from African bands and food vendors, from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Garfield Park, 2300 Walnut St., Everett. For more information visit wawac.org.

Car Show: Angel of the Winds Casino Resort presents its seventh annual Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24 at the resort’s main parting lot, 3438 Stoluckquamish Lane, Arlington. For more information visit angelofthewinds.com.

Comedy With Heart: The Maltby Food Bank presents a stand-up comedy show headlined by Taylor Clark at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29 at Echo Falls Golf Club, 20414 121st Ave. SE, Snohomish. Tickets are $35-55 with proceeds benefitting the food bank. For more information visit maltbyfoodbank.org.

Touch-A-Truck: Honk the horns, set off siren and kick the tires on a variety of big rigs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Asbery Field, Fourth Street and Alder Avenue in Marysville. For more information visit marysvillewa.gov/674/touch-a-truck.