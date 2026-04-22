Canned Heat, Big Brother and the Holding Company, Evergreen Zine Fest and more

Canned Heat will perform at the Historic Everett Theatre along with Big Brother and the Holding Company on April 29. (Provided photo)

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MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle: 14111 NE 145th St., Woodinville. For more information, visit ste-michelle.com.

• May 24, Yellowcard, 6 p.m.

• June 6, 7, Bob Dylan, 6:30 p.m.

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information, visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• April 25, Tracy Alan Moore as Elvis, 7 p.m.

• April 29, Canned Heat with Big Brother and the Holding Company, 7 p.m.

• May 8, Richard Marx, 7:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information, visit apexeverett.com.

• April 25, Cytrus, 8 p.m.

• May 2, Antwane Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• EMI Presents: Open Mic Night, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-10 p.m. Every Wednesday, we’re opening up the El Sid stage to local musicians, songwriters, poets, and performers of all kinds. Whether you’re testing new material, playing for the first time, or just there to listen – this night is about community, creativity and showing up.

• Latin Night Social: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays at El Sid. Get ready for a night of nonstop music, dancing, and vibrant energy! Passion Vibes Latin Events brings you an unforgettable Salsa, Bachata, and Latin Mix Party featuring top DJs, irresistible rhythms, and a welcoming atmosphere for dancers of all levels. Come solo or with friends—hit the floor, feel the music and let the night take over!

Angel of the Winds Arena: 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit angelofthewindsarena.com.

• April 24, Mercy Me, 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• May 1, We Speak 2026, An Annual Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry & Storytelling, 7:30 p.m.

Everett Civic Music: 2415 Colby, Everett, everettcivicmusic.com

Over 90 years of sponsoring live music for the community. Three upcoming events for a prorated season membership for $45, available at the door or online at everettcivicmusic.com. All concerts start at 2 p.m. at the Everett Civic Auditorium 2415 Colby. Doors open at 1 p.m.

• May 2, Lauren Jelencovich in concert – Soprano with Piano

Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater: 1211 4th St., Snohomish

• April 26, Sofia Talvik, 4 p.m.

Internationally touring Swedish singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik brings her 2026 U.S. tour Songs, Strings & Stories to the Thumbnail Theater.

Known for her ethereal vocals and distinctive blend of Nordic folk and Americana, Talvik has performed in 49 U.S. states and toured extensively throughout Europe and the United States. With ten full-length albums released, she has established herself as a compelling storyteller whose music bridges continents while remaining deeply personal and intimate.

Her Songs, Strings & Stories tour is a solo journey, highlighting Talvik’s intimate vocals and masterful songwriting. Set within the intimate surroundings of the Thumbnail Theater, the afternoon promises a deeply engaging and memorable experience of music and storytelling.

“In times that feel uncertain and overwhelming, music can offer a moment of stillness,” says Talvik. “I’m excited to share an afternoon of songs and stories in such a wonderful venue.”

Audiences can expect a carefully curated setlist featuring highlights from across her extensive catalog, along with newer material introduced on this year’s tour.

Swedish singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik returns to the U.S. with her Songs, Strings & Stories Tour 2026, following a winter tour in Germany with her Christmas album “Wrapped in Paper”, which reached No. 3 on the Folk Radio Charts in December 2025 and was praised by The New York Times and NPR.

Sofia Talvik is a rare artist and an avid storyteller with a voice comparable to giants like Joni Mitchell. Prepare yourself for a unique and intimate evening, not unlike the 70s coffeehouses and speakeasies.

The Songs, Strings & Stories Tour invites audiences into an intimate live experience where music and storytelling take center stage. With ethereal vocals, warm acoustic guitars, and a sound that blends Nordic folk with American roots, Talvik creates concerts that feel personal, reflective, and quietly powerful.

If you like the sound of Laura Marling, Lucinda Williams, Gillian Welch, Emmylou Harris… then this is a concert for your taste.

Ten-01 Pub: 1001 Hewitt Ave., Everett

• April 26, The CD Woodbury Trio will release their highly anticipated new album Bulldog on April 24, followed by a special album release party on Sunday, April 26 at 5 p.m. at Ten-01 Pub.

Led by guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter CD Woodbury, the trio—featuring bassist Robert Baker and drummer Bill Ray—has built a strong reputation for delivering dynamic, groove-driven blues that blends traditional roots with rock, soul, and New Orleans influences. Woodbury, a multi-time award winner with the Washington Blues Society, continues to expand his sound while staying grounded in the expressive tradition of the blues.

The Evergreen Community Orchestra: will be featured at 3 p.m. April 26 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church – 215 Mukilteo Blvd., Everett. Presented by the Port Gardner Bay Music Society as the closing concert of their 40th Anniversary Season. The program will include light classics in the mood of an outdoor afternoon picnic concert, including food, popcorn and beverages. Admission is by suggested donation at the door or donate as you wish. All are welcome. For more information, visit http://www.portgardnemusic.org.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

The Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts is delighted to present Fiddler on the Roof Sr. with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays from May 1-10.

This empowering adaptation was designed specifically for our senior performers. Our actors were given the chance to learn, grow, and flourish in a supportive creative environment through signing up for this unique Senior Theatre Class. Get ready to cheer them on as they take this classic to the stage!

Fiddler on the Roof is set in Imperial Russia and tells the story of Tevye, a Jewish man cut out for the work of a dairyman. In Anatevka, these people grounded in their traditions become impacted by a modern world with rising anti-Jewish rhetoric. Tevye struggles with his daughter’s disdain for arranged marriages, and with the threat of exile, this community is pushed to overcome fearsome tribulations and hardships.

Tickets are $15 for Adults and $12 for Children. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office Tuesday–Saturday from 2-6 p.m. For more information, visit www.redcurtainfoundation.org.

Kamiak High School Theatre Arts, 10801 Harbour Pointe Blvd., Mukilteo, https://kamiakarts.org/

Kamiak High School Theatre ArtsPresents: DAMN YANKEES, with performances at 7 p.m. May 1, 2, 8; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 9.​ $15.00 for Students and Seniors, $20 General Admission.

Based on the novel, The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallop, Damn Yankees the Broadway mega-hit and winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, hits it out of the park! The winning score by Adler and Ross and a devilish book by George Abbot have made this sporty musical comedy a true American classic.

Middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd, trades his soul to the Devil, also known as Mr. Applegate, for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. As young baseball sensation, Joe Hardy, he transforms the hapless Washington Senators into a winning team, only to realize the true worth of the life that he’s left behind. Joe ultimately outsmarts Applegate, returns to his former self and shepherds the Senators to the World Series.

Light, fast-paced and devilishly clever, Damn Yankees is a homerun hit, featuring all-American subject matter and an irreverent sense of humor. Damn Yankees is a wicked, romantic comedy, sure to please.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett

Water Ways: Healing the circle of water and life; March 26 to May 16. Water Ways explores the vital role of water in our world and the impact of climate change on watersheds both locally and globally. The exhibition highlights the beauty and interconnectedness of Earth’s water systems, the science behind them, and the effects of environmental change on all forms of life—human, animal, and plant. Through creative expression, it also showcases solutions and actions being undertaken by communities, scientists, and individuals. Engaging for students and visitors of all ages, Water Ways inspires understanding, reflection, and hope for the future of our planet.

Graphite Arts Center: 202 Main St. in Edmonds

Graphite Arts Center is proud to announce Delusions, the latest in the continuing tradition of inspiring theme exhibitions at The Gallery at Graphite.

The exhibit Delusions runs through April 25, 2026. The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday with access through Charcoal Restaurant. It is open 5-8 p.m. Third Thursdays for Art Walk Edmonds.

Delusions, a juried, group show features the artwork of over 20 Northwest artists, all exploring themes of fantasy, surrealism, chaos and the absurd. The representation of “delusion” takes many forms in this colorful and thought-provoking exhibit. Some results are beautiful, others are hauntingly disturbing. From blackberry and cauliflower heads to cows being launched out of a volcano, the range of nonsensical depictions is wide and varied.

Delusions is sponsored by Joyful Art Fund, which supports financial awards for artists exhibiting at Graphite. Artist Kyle Reynolds has been selected for the Curator’s Choice Award for her highly detailed and intriguing porcelain and assemblage piece entitled Devil’s in the Details, another artistic comment on delusional power, empire building and corruption. Cheri O’Brien was awarded the Sponsor’s Choice Award for her gouache painting Claire de Lune featuring a dreamlike figure on a flying horse soaring through shimmering moonlight. Artists Brian Despain and Mike O’Day have been awarded Honorable Mention prizes for their works. Graphite Arts Center looks forward to welcoming Despain back to Graphite on April 23 for his art talk “The Accidental Surrealist,” which is presented in conjunction with the Delusions exhibition. Graphite is proud to recognize these award-winning artists and is grateful to Joyful Art Fund for its continued support.

Lynnwood Event Center: 3711 196th St. SE, Lynnwood

The District at the Lynnwood Event Center is pleased to present Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life, a juried art exhibition exploring the elegance, energy and symbolism of winged life in motion. The exhibit will be on view through June 22, 2026. It is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional evening and weekend viewing available when the building is open for public events. Visitors are encouraged to call 425-778-7155 in advance to confirm exhibit availability before arriving.

Participating artists include Alexandra Nason, Amber Chiozza, Andy Ross, Ann Crow, Barbara Forrest, Christopher James (SIEGE), David Demarest, David Jacobs, Dylan Sanidad, Ernie Yip, Glenda Cooper, Graham Schodda, Hannah Zizza, Ilse Kluge, Jessie Hazleton, Johanna Porter, Julia Oliver-Clifner, Juliana Brandon, Julie Sevilla Drake, Kelly Liedtke, Kevin Holmes, Peggy Shashy, Rebekah Core, Sam Chapman, Shannon Danks, Shannon Tipple-Leen and Sue Coccia.

For more information about this exhibit or upcoming arts programming, please contact the Lynnwood Event Center at 425-778-7155.

Everett Museum of History, Van Valey House, 2130 Colby Ave., Everett

Bootleggers & Boozemakers: This special exhibit connects the community with its heritage in a unique and fun presentation by curator Rebecca Monaghan. Come and see for yourself, and maybe even join as a member or participate as a volunteer.

This exhibit is available April 2 through May 2. Open House 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday.

Evergreen Zine Fest: will showcase 34 zine and indie comix makers and artists coming out to vend and show off what they’re doing with self-published art and the printed word from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25 at Bayside Café, 2913 W. Marine View Drive, Everett. Evergreen Zine Fest is free for all ages to explore.

A zine fest, if you’re not familiar, is similar to an art market. Zines are typically handmade printed booklets that can be about anything — from teaching a skill, to mutual aid info, to niche fandoms. “Indie comix” refers to people making their own comics, so no Marvel vs DC here. Original characters and storylines!

For more information, visit www.evergreenzinefest.com, or @evergreenzineunion on Instagram.

SnoCo Movie Club Screening & Discussion: SnoCo Movie Club will be screening Dreams (1990) at 2 p.m. April 25 at the Everett Public Library auditorium, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett. The runtime is 119 minutes, and it is rated PG. There will be an optional discussion after. Free admission! More info at linktr.ee/snocomovieclub.

Snohomish County PUD Auditorium: 2320 California Ave., Everett

• May 2, Bike Love short films screening, 7 p.m., We’re kicking off the cycling season with a high-energy screening of Bike Love, a curated collection of the world’s best cycling short films. From breathtaking landscapes to gritty urban settings, you will see how the global bike movement is changing the world, one frame at a time. Whether you’re a downhill shredder, a daily commuter, or just someone who loves a good story, Bike Love is where our community connects.

Presented by Sharing Wheels, this new annual event is about building the future of Everett’s bike scene. Be there for the very first one and help us set the pace for years to come. Your ticket supports local community cycling programs and brings world-class cinema right to our own backyard.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at sharingwheels.org

COMEDY

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• April 30, 8 p.m., Comedian Tammy Pescatelli, of NBC’s Last Comic Standing fame.