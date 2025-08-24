This is what many of you voted for

Our “president” was narrowly elected to office. This, despite the fact he was a convicted convict, racist, liar, cheat, failed business person, and promising to be a dictator day one; keeping one promise at least. He is now set to dictate (dictator like as promised) terms of a cease fire to a sovereign country so he can inflate his ego of his warped understanding of “the art of the deal.”

Now with tariffs we are paying, adding enormous amounts to the deficit, arresting and deporting hard-working families while busting them apart; all without due process and eliminating those back breaking jobs few will do. Ask yourself: has he made America great again? Sadly, but ironically, his avoidable harm and damage is and will continue to most harm the socioeconomic group that put him in the position of a dictator. For those who unwittingly believed this clown, or voted out of ignorance, enjoy the cake he is serving, as well as the increasing price it comes with. You asked for it, despite facts and warnings. I and many believed we were already great, with hopes to be even better as a nation, in the time of humanity, respect for everyone and the rule of law. That is all heading to the museum.

This grifter will go down in history as the greatest clown to ever hold his office, along with the spineless kittens in Congress who lick his gold colored sneakers. He ran only to avoid a certain jail sentence. Without a heart or conscious, he cares not at all for this country or its people; only money and ego. He will eventually face the harsh truth for what he has done. So sad and troubling that our country may never be great again after his departure.

Rob Dietz

Arlington