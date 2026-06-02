Sorticulture, popular garden festival, to return Friday

Edie Carroll trims plants at Baker’s Acres Nursery during Sorticulture 2025 in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — The city of Everett’s signature annual art and gardening festival, Sorticulture, will start on Friday, filling four blocks of Colby Avenue with artists, vendors and activities.

This marks the 28th year for the free three-day festival, which will feature more than 140 artists, nurseries and plant vendors, according to a city press release. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event is held along Colby Avenue, stretching from Pacific Avenue to Everett Avenue.

This year’s Sorticulture will also feature a regular attendee at the festival, Ciscoe Morris, a Seattle-based gardening expert who features regularly on TV and was a regular columnist in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and The Seattle Times. A Q&A with Morris will take place 1 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Everett Theater, located at 2911 Colby Ave.

A free Everett Transit shuttle will run from Everett Station to the festival every 15 minutes.

More info: sorticulture.com.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.