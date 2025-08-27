Coheed & Cambria, Train, Jackson Browne and more

Coheed & Cambria performing on day two of the inaugural Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

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MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle: 14111 NE 145th St., Woodinville. For more information visit ste-michelle.com.

• Sept. 12, Jackson Browne, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 13, Jackson Browne, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 17, Train/Edwin McCain, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 21, Coheed and Cambria/Taking Back Sunday/Foxing, 6 p.m.

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Sept. 12, Feelin’ Alright (Joe Cocker) with Bell Bottom Blues (Eric Clapton), 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 26, Taylor Made (James Taylor), 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 27, Haley Reinhart, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 4, Heart by Heart (Heart), 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 10, Creedence Revelation (CCR), 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 24, Noise Pollution (AC/DC) with Dr. Crue (Motley Crue), 7 p.m.

• Oct. 25, No Quarter (Led Zeppelin), 7:30 p.m.

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Sept. 20, COGA (MMA), 6 p.m.

Angel of the Winds Arena: 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. For more information visit angelofthewindsarena.com.

• Oct. 11, Bert Kreischer: Permission to Party, 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Sept. 11, Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: The Trouble With Angels, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 20, Mariachi Divas, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 27, Judy Collins, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 2, Kanekoa, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 4, Okee Dokee Brothers, 11 a.m.

• Oct. 5, Dave Manson, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 11, Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 16, Gaelic Storm, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 17, Colin Hay, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 23, Uptown, A Celebration of Motown & Soul, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 25, Jessica Vosk, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 19, Seattle International Comedy Competition, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 21, Geoff Tate, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Jim Brickman, The Gift of Christmas, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 3, Reduced Shakespeare’s The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 14, Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band, 7:30 p.m.

• March 1, Women of Americana, A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

• March 29, Matthew Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

• May 1, We Speak 2026, An Annual Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry & Storytelling, 7:30 p.m.

• May 16, The Wailin’ Jennys, 7:30 p.m.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “A Fox on the Fairway,” a charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man’s eternal love affair with … golf, Sept. 19-Oct. 12.

• “Cinderella,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway adaptation of the classic musical, Nov. 21-Dec. 14.

• “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, Feb. 27-March 22.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

VISUAL ARTS

Lynnwood Event Center: The current exhibit is “Northwest Perspectives: Creations by Northwest Designer Craftartists” through Dec. 12 at 3711 196th St. SW, Lynnwood. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information visit lynnwoodeventcenter.com.

COMMUNITY

Touch-A-Truck: Honk the horns, set off siren and kick the tires on a variety of big rigs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Asbery Field, Fourth Street and Alder Avenue in Marysville. For more information visit marysvillewa.gov/674/touch-a-truck.