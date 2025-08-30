Portion of $10M grant boosts Snohomish County arts organizations

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EVERETT — Snohomish County arts and culture organizations — including the Everett Philharmonic Orchestra, Schack Art Center and Snohomish County Music Project — received a portion of $10 million in unrestricted funding from ArtsFund and the Allen Family Philanthropies.

Nine hundred and thirty Washington state organizations, with all 39 counties represented, earned funds through the Community Accelerator Grant ranging from $2,500 to $25,000, a press release said. Grants for 44 Snohomish County organizations averaged $8,977.

Approximately 74% of all grantees have annual budgets of less than $500K, the release said. Organizations may use the funds as they wish, with 85% saying top needs are programming, salaries and labor.

Groups anticipate raising an additional $2.70 for every $1 of their grant, the release said, resulting in a potential impact of $27 million.

This is the third year in a row ArtsFund and Allen Family Philanthropies awarded $10 million to arts organizations in the state.

Washington’s creative sector contributed $70 billion to the state’s gross domestic product in 2024, according to the Washington State Arts Commission. That amount is 9.5% of the state’s total GDP, one of the highest in the nation. However, the state ranked 32nd in per capita investment. The national average was $2.19 per person, while Washington invested only 97 cents per person.

“Amid the shifting landscape of arts funding, less restrictive funding models are needed to spur revenue generation and bolster Washington’s arts and culture sector,” ArtsFund spokesperson Katy Corella said in the release.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay