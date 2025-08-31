Don’t let closed stores in South Everett sit vacant

Gentrification is not only caused by making community investments that displace people who cannot afford to live here. Gentrification also happens when services are taken away from people. In the case of South Everett, businesses such as the Walmart on 112th St., the Rite AID pharmacy on Evergreen Way, and the closure of the Fred Meyer grocery store on Casino Road are removing essential services to the residents of South Everett. None of these businesses were replaced, and they remain vacant.

This situation not only contributes to the area becoming a food desert, but it also affects the walkability of the area and creates a financial burden for the residents, because to reach a grocery store a car is needed, and that implies having money for insurance, gas and maintenance. Not to mention that hundreds of local jobs were lost. As a result, the most affected people might just simply leave the area, and people who can afford to live here will move in.

To eliminate the resident displacement caused by the removal of services, the city could find replacements for the businesses that have left. But more important of all, the area needs to be developed in a way that encourages small businesses to open and thrive, and that includes making the place safer, walkable and inviting. An example of this is the revitalization of Pioneer Square in Seattle by the City of Seattle and initiatives such as Seattlerestored.org, which provides opportunities for small businesses. There are also opportunities for Art walks.

These alternatives could be something the city could look into. The tools and study cases to fix the problems on Casino Road are available; the city has to use them.

Luis M. Burbano

Everett