Local music groups slated to perform in Stanwood festival

EVERETT — A free Stanwood music festival, sponsored by the Snohomish County Arts Commission, will include local music groups across a range of genres and take place Sept. 13 at Kayak Point Regional Park, a press release said.

The Kayak Point Arts Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 15610 Marine Drive in Stanwood. Six bands from across Western Washington — including the two Everett-based groups RNNRS and No Recess — will perform indie pop, R&B, hip-hop, ’90s covers and funk music, the release said. All ages are invited.

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic lunches, folding chairs and blankets, the release said. Ice cream and food trucks will be on-site offering food for purchase.

“We believe in local artists and we’re investing in them,” said Kari Johnson, chair of the Snohomish County Arts Commission, in the release. “We have some top-tier talent on tap for this festival, and we’re excited to bring music to parts of the county that may not often get to hear live performances.”

The festival is held in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and County Council members Nate Nehring and Megan Dunn, the release said.

“I’m excited about this event, which will provide another great opportunity for families and individuals to come together in support of local artists,” Nehring said in an interview. “My family and I look forward to attending.”

The arts commission’s mission, the press release said, is to expand artistic diversity, support local artists and foster cultural expression throughout the county. Washington’s creative economy represents over 9% of the state’s gross domestic product, making it the largest creative sector of any U.S. state.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay