2025 Wesco 3A North football preview: coaches poll, team information

Stanwood’s Alex Maldonado throws the ball during the Stilly Cup game against Arlington on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 in Stanwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Football is finally back, which means it’s time for The Herald’s 2025 Wesco 3A North football preview, including a coaches poll and specific team information.

After a shake-up last offseason saw Snohomish and Sedro-Woolley enter the division for 2024, all seven teams are returning to the fold for the upcoming season.

COACHES POLL

The predicted order of finish, as voted on by the league’s coaches. Included is the average placing for each team with the number of first-place votes in parentheses.

1. Sedro-Woolley (1) — 1.75

2. Ferndale (2) — 2.0

3. Stanwood (2) — 2.8

4. Oak Harbor — 3.5

5. Mount Vernon — 4.25

6. Snohomish — 5.25

7. Marysville Getchell — 5.5

NOTE: Coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own teams. The Herald didn’t receive a response from Ferndale or Stanwood. All other coaches participated in the voting.

MARYSVILLE GETCHELL

Last season: 3-7 overall, 1-5 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Davis Lura (15th season)

Offense: Wishbone

Defense: Multiple

Returning starters: 1 on offense, 1 on defense

Key players: Kaleb Christy, sr., WR/DB; Sam Trofimchick, sr., SB/QB/DB; Christian Pineda Lopez, sr., RB/LB; Levi Rooks, sr., SB/DB; Michael Bertepelle, jr., WR/DB; Caleb Johnson, jr., OL/DL; Connor Conant, jr., RB/LB; Cooper Agen, jr., RB/DB.

Overview: It’s been up-and-down over the past few seasons for the Chargers, which sandwiched a seven-win season in 2023 with two wins in 2022 and three wins last season. With just one starter returning on each side of the ball, the Chargers face significant turnover. 2024 All-Wesco First Team selections, offensive lineman Caleb Riba and quarterback Arion “Bubba” Palaco,l both graduated, leaving the returners big shoes to fill in those positions. Lura is excited about the team’s potential in the secondary and the backfield, citing “great speed and experience” in those areas. Getchell will host Cedarcrest at 7 p.m. on Friday.

SNOHOMISH

Last season: 3-7 overall, 1-5 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Eric Solbakken (1st season)

Offense: Spread

Defense: Multiple

Returning starters: 3 on offense, 3 on defense

Key players: Dawson Cobb, jr., QB; Nolan Powers, sr., OL/DL; Jack Rotondo, jr., WR/DB; Luke Sage, jr., RB/LB; Garrett Gunnerson, sr., DL/TE; Peyton Perkl, jr., OL/DL; Dean Ward, sr., OL/DL; Bridger Ulrich, sr., DB.

Overview: Solbakken arrives to the Panthers following six seasons as an assistant at Lake Stevens, and brings big plans to change the culture of the program. The Panthers have not reached the postseason since 2019, and they anticipate a slow, deliberate build with a focus on player development this season. Still, they expect strong showings from the offensive and defensive lines. Snohomish hosts Seattle Prep to open the season at 7 p.m. on Friday.

STANWOOD

Last season: 6-4 overall, 4-2 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Tony Slater (1st season)

Offense: Response not received

Defense: Response not received

Returning starters: Response not received

Key players: Response not received

Overview: It’s a new era for the Spartans, who find a permanent coaching replacement in Slater after former coach Jeff Scoma stepped down a couple weeks into the 2024 season. The Spartans reached the state tournament for the third time in four seasons, but fell in the opening round. Slater arrives from Lincoln (Seattle), where he spent two seasons as the head coach. He is the nephew of the late Terry Ennis, the coaching legend who started his coaching career at Stanwood before winning two state championships at Archbishop Murphy and one at Cascade. Stanwood will look to keep its program trajectory on track, beginning with a home matchup against Spanaway Lake at 7 p.m. on Friday.

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FERNDALE

Last season: 5-5 overall, 4-2 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Jamie Plenkovich (22nd season)

Offense: Response not received

Defense: Response not received

Returning starters: Response not received

Key players: Response not received

Overview: Last season marked 10 straight postseason berths for the Golden Eagles, and after taking a step back from their division-winning 2022 campaign and eight-win season in 2023, they’ll aim to return to the top of the division. The program will also try to qualify for the state tournament for the fifth time in 10 years (2016, 2017, 2022 and 2023) after falling in the district round last year. The Golden Eagles kick off their season with a road matchup against Lynden at 7 p.m. on Friday, and they round out their non-conference schedule with an Oct. 17 game against Wesco 4A powerhouse Lake Stevens.

MOUNT VERNON

Last season: 2-8 overall, 2-4 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Jake Whitman (3rd season)

Offense: Spread

Defense: 3-4

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 4 on defense

Key players: Diego Salaz, sr., RB; Kaiden Anderson, sr., QB; Jay Davis, jr., WR/DB; Kaden Sokol, jr., WR/DB; Henley Lopez, jr., LB/TE; Bayker Driver, jr., LB/WR; Hunter West, sr., LB/RB; Deangelo Arellano, sr., OL/DL; Marques Jones, sr., OL/DL.

Overview: After finishing at the bottom of the division with zero league wins in 2022 and 2023, the Bulldogs took a step forward by beating Snohomish and Sedro-Woolley and finishing fifth out of the seven teams. Entering Whitman’s third season at the helm, the Bulldogs return eight total starters, including Salaz, a 2024 Second Team All-Wesco selection who will helm the rushing attack with West and Joaquin Lucatero. Whitman also expressed excitement about the team’s wide receivers and defensive backs, and he expects to surprise opponents with the Bulldogs’ physicality. Mount Vernon will travel to Mariner for a 1 p.m. matchup on Saturday to kick off its season.

OAK HARBOR

Last season: 7-3 overall, 5-2 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Marcus Hughes (7th season)

Offense: Wing T

Defense: Multiple

Returning starters: 3 on offense, 3 on defense

Key players: Cohen Esvelt, sr., OL/DL; Malachi Ebai, sr., OL/DL; Ben Accetturo, sr., OL/LB; Andrew Vesco, sr., RB/LB; Joseph Lewis, sr., RB/LB; Jacon Espinoza, jr., RB/LB; Joey Grabner, so., RB/DB; Riley Hogue, jr., WR/DB.

Overview: The reigning division champions fell short of reaching the state tournament last season for the first time since 2017 after falling to Seattle Prep in the district round. Based on the results of the coaches poll, the league expects the Wildcats to take a step back this year, but they will look to rebound off the backs of an experienced offensive line — led by Esvelt, a 2024 Second Team All-Wesco selection — and linebacker corps. The Wildcats start their season against Moses Lake at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY

Last season: 7-3 overall, 4-3 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Dave Ward (13th season)

Offense: Wing-T/Spread

Defense: 5-2

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 7 on defense

Key players: Cliff Tadema, sr., QB; Jae Thompson II, sr., RB/S; Tycen Bock, jr., OL/DL; Kolyn Rochester, jr., RB/ATH; Nate Gahan, sr., RB/LB; Tyler Holt, jr., RB/LB; Ethan Dejong, sr., WR/S; Lachlan McCrea, so., RB/LB.

Overview: The Cubs reload with more than half their starters on each side of the ball, including 2024 All-Wesco selections Tadema (First Team), Rochester (First Team) and Bock (Second Team). Finishing just one game back from the top of the division, the Cubs reached the district round in their first season in 3A. Deep at linebacker and running back, the Cubs plan to grind their way back to the state tournament for the first time since 2022, when they reached the 2A quarterfinals. Sedro-Woolley travels to Arlington to begin the season at 7 p.m. on Friday.