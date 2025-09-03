2025 Wesco 3A South football preview: coaches poll, team information

Mountlake Terrace’s Nate Brown yells in celebration after getting a tackle during the game against Cascade on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Nate Brown yells in celebration after getting a tackle during the game against Cascade on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Football is finally back, which means it’s time for The Herald’s 2025 Wesco 3A South football preview, including a coaches poll and specific team information.

After four consecutive Wesco 3A South titles for Monroe, the league’s coaches predict a new team to rise to the top this season.

COACHES POLL

The predicted order of finish, as voted on by the league’s coaches. Included is the average placing for each team with the number of first-place votes in parentheses.

1. Mountlake Terrace (4) — 1.2

2. Monroe (2) — 1.8

3. Shorewood — 3.0

4. Edmonds-Woodway — 4.0

5. Meadowdale — 4.17

6. Shorecrest — 4.4

7. Everett — 5.8

NOTE: Coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own teams. The Herald didn’t receive a response from Meadowdale. Lynnwood is playing a non-conference schedule and didn’t participate in the voting. All other coaches participated in the voting.

EDMONDS-WOODWAY

Last season: 4-6 overall, 1-5 Wesco 3A South

Coach: Joe Roth (1st season)

Offense: Spread

Defense: Okie Front

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

Key players: Alex White, sr., OL/DL; Edson Belizaire, sr., OL/DL; Andrew Bau, sr., QB/DB; Carmelo LaRocca, sr., RB/LB; Zach Gizzi, sr., WR/DB; Cruz Escandon, sr., WR/DB; Jacob Ramos, sr., WR/DB; Nathan Schlack, jr., RB/LB.

Overview: Playing under their third coach in as many seasons, the Warriors return the majority of their starters, including 2024 Second Team All-Wesco defense selections Bau and Schlack, to maintain some continuity. Roth takes over for Bill Marsh, who resigned midway through the 2024 season in which the Warriors failed to qualify for the district tournament for the first time since 2018. Longtime Warriors coach John Gradwohl returned to the position for the rest of the 2024 season after he vacated the position earlier that offseason. Now, Roth is tasked with regaining stability in the program and returning to playoff contention. The Warriors are expected to rely on an offensive line that bulked up in the gym this offseason as well as a deep, athletic secondary, according to Roth. Edmonds-Woodway opens the season hosting Lindbergh at 8 p.m. on Friday.

EVERETT

Last season: 2-8 overall, 1-5 in Wesco 3A South

Coach: Mark Stewart (3rd season)

Offense: Wing-T

Defense: 3-4

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 7 on defense

Key players: Charles Henggeler, sr., DL/OL; Narinder Chana, sr., DL/OL; Ian Lorio, sr., OLB/RB; Del’Marion Minnifield, sr., DB/WR; Riley Morris, sr., DL/OL; Elliot McDaniel, jr., DB/SB; Kai Schmidt, jr., QB; Cortin Adkins, jr., DB/SB; Cashton Moore, jr., ILB/FB.

Overview: In their first season in Wesco 3A South in 2024, the Seagulls finished at the bottom of the league. With more than half their starters returning — including three seniors on the offensive line and three starting defensive backs — the Seagulls hope to take a step forward this season. Lorio, a 2024 All-Wesco Second Team selection at running back, returns to lead the rushing attack behind the experienced offensive line. Everett faces Jackson at their shared home, Everett Memorial Stadium, to begin the season at 8 p.m. on Friday.

MEADOWDALE

Last season: 3-7 overall, 2-4 in Wesco 3A South

Coach: Antwoine Gamble

Offense: Response not received

Defense: Response not received

Returning starters: Response not received

Key players: Response not received

Overview: Despite finishing under .500 and failing to qualify for the postseason for the eighth straight season, the Mavericks posted their highest win total since 2019 last season. However, the team will have to replace the production of four graduated All-Wesco players: Jordan Joyce (First Team ILB), Jagger Bishop (First Team OL, Second Team DL), Brian Mills (Second Team OLB) and Andre Titus (Second Team WR). Fellow All-Wesco selections Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate (Second Team WR) and Cayden Rivera (Second Team RB) return to play a large role yet again. Meadowdale will face Kamiak at 7 p.m. on Friday.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE

Last season: 6-4 overall, 5-1 in Wesco 3A South

Coach: Archie Malloy (5th season)

Offense: Pro Style/Multiple

Defense: 4-2-5

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

Key players: Liam Moore, sr., OL/DL; Nate Brown, sr., TE/LB; Mason Wilson, jr., QB/LB; Owen Boswell, jr., RB/LB; Cody Ekanayake, sr., WR/DB; Andrew McBride, jr., WR/DB; Jackson Wallis, so., TE/DE.

Overview: After losing just six total starters from last season’s roster, which finished second in the league, the Hawks are the early favorites to end Monroe’s four-year streak as the top team in Wesco 3A South, according to the league’s coaches. The team qualified for the district tournament for a second straight season in 2024, defeating all the Edmonds School District and Shoreline District programs in the same season for the first time in school history. The Hawks seem primed to take another step forward with the return of Brown, who earned All-Wesco First Team honors on both offense and defense in 2024, as well as fellow First Team selections Moore and Boswell (both offense). Wilson also returns as signal-caller following an All-Wesco Second Team campaign in 2024. Mountlake Terrace opens its season against Cascade at 5 p.m. on Friday.

SHORECREST

Last season: 6-4 overall, 3-3 in Wesco 3A South

Coach: Brandon Christensen (16th season as head coach, 25th at Shorecrest)

Offense: Pro Style

Defense: 4-3

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 4 on defense

Key players: Eli Gojdics, sr., RB/S; Noe Cordova, sr., OL/LB; Jacob Engle, sr., OL/DL; Mike Murray, sr., OL/DL; Isaiah Blidchenko, jr., WR/RB/DB.

Overview: After winning just two games in 2022, the Scots placed fourth in the league in each of the past two seasons. Engle (Second Team OL) leads an offensive line unit that returns four players who received significant playing time last season, tasked with protecting new starting quarterback David Telling. Murray (First Team DL) will anchor the defense, while Gojdics (Second Team RB) returns as a key weapon on offense. Christensen describes this year’s roster as a “young, but physical team,” hoping to build on the progress of the past two seasons. Shorecrest faces Lakeside (Seattle) at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

SHOREWOOD

Last season: 6-4 overall, 4-3 in Wesco 3A South

Coach: Rob Petschl (5th season as head coach, 32nd overall)

Offense: Multiple

Defense: 4-3

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense

Key players: Jack Gallagher, sr., WR/DB; Cole Petschl, sr., WR/LB; Finn Bachler, sr., WR/S/KR; Logan Jovich, sr., OL/DL; Eli McLaurin, sr., OL/LB; Henry Benitz, sr., OL/DL; Frank Burn, sr., RB/S; Cameron Cook, sr., OL/DL; Kaare Nye, sr., K.

Overview: After a down 2023 season in which they went 1-6 in league play, the Stormrays posted a winning record and finished third in Wesco 3A South last year. The Stormrays return a First Team All-Wesco selection in all three phases of the game: Gallagher (First Team DB), Jovich (First Team OL) and Nye (First Team K). Rob Petschl also expressed excitement about the defensive line: “A very athletic group with some young up-and-coming players.” Shorewood hosts Redmond at 7 p.m. on Friday.

MONROE

Last season: 9-2 overall, 7-0 in Wesco 3A South

Coach: Scott Darrow (6th season as head coach, 21st at Monroe)

Offense: Spread/Multiple

Defense: 4-3/3-4

Returning starters: 2 on offense, 1 on defense

Key players: Jacob Jutte, sr., WR/DB; Myron Robinson, sr., RB/DB; Romeo Smith, jr., LB/TE; Micah Moore, sr., OL/DL; Chris Britt, jr., QB; Carson Cox, jr., WR/DB; BK Kingsley, sr., LB/RB; Jeremy Abshire, jr., OL/DL.

Overview: After sharing the Wesco 3A South title in 2021, the Bearcats have claimed the top spot outright in each of the past three seasons. The team lost many of its top contributors from 2024 — all 12 players selected to All-Wesco teams — but the program has overcome significant turnover to remain atop the standings in the past. With only nine seniors on the roster this year, the Bearcats will be younger than years past, but Darrow hopes the talent can make up for the lack of experience. Monroe hosts Bishop Blanchet at 7 p.m. on Friday to open the season.