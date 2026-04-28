Prep softball: Kamiak’s Synclair Mawudeku shuts out Snohomish on Monday

Kamiak’s Synclair Mawudeku pitches during the game against Jackson on Monday, April 20 in Mill Creek. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Kamiak’s Synclair Mawudeku pitches during the game against Jackson on Monday, April 20, 2026 in Mill Creek, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Monday, April 27:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Kamiak 2, Snohomish 0

MUKILTEO — Synclair Mawudeku’s three-hit shutout carried the Knights (13-3 overall). Mawudeku struck out seven and walked none while going 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run at the plate. Kenzie Barrington contributed to Kamiaks’ offense with two hits and an RBI. Rhys Doyle and Taylor Ward each had a hit for the Panthers (13-2).

Arlington 8, Edmonds-Woodway 2

EDMONDS — Peyton Aanstad struck out 12, allowing two unearned runs and four hits for the complete-game win.

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Blaine 22, Sultan 0

Wesco 4A

Jackson 6, Glacier Peak 5

SNOHOMISH — Noelani Esquerra drove in Mia Ediger (double, 2 runs) in the top of the seventh for the winning run, and Alana Banog (2 2/3 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 K) held on for the win in the pitching circle as Jackson improved to 8-8 overall and 5-2 in league. Clara Dorgan powered the offense with a home run among her two hits, and also scored twice. Isabel Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run for the Grizzlies (5-11, 3-5).

Lake Stevens 10, Cascade 3

EVERETT — The Vikings rallied past Cascade.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 14, Shorewood 13

SHORELINE — The Scots (9-7 overall, 4-6 league) held on after a wild seventh inning to hand Shorewood its first league loss. The Stormrays, trailing 14-6 after allowing three runs in the top of the seventh, scored seven in the bottom of the final inning before the game ended on a groundout. Riu Hanrahan (3 hits, double, walk, 3 runs, 2 RBI, stolen base) helped Shorecrest to the big lead with a home run in the seventh. Nora Bennion (2-for-4, walk, 3 RBI, run) also homered, and Natalie Fernandez (RBI, 3 runs) and Lilia Titiali’i-McKinnon (walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs) each had three hits.

For Shorewood (9-5, 6-1), Lillian Perrault hit a three-run double in the seventh among her five RBI and also scored twice. Alyssa Carver went 3-for-4 and scored a run.

Mountlake Terrace 7, Meadowdale 2

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Evie Snow drove in three runs with a double to cap the Hawks’ seven-run fifth inning as Terrace improved to 8-7 overall and 6-3 in league. Amaya Johnson pitched a complete-game three-hitter, allowing two unearned runs and three walks while striking out six. Hallie Weeks walked twice and recorded an RBI for Meadowdale. She also drove in all the runs she needed (three) while going 2-for-4 and scoring twice.

Amari Davidson-Lee had a hit, a walk, a stolen base and a run for the Mavericks (5-9, 3-4).

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Archbishop Murphy 2, Lynnwood 0

Emerald Sound

South Whidbey 13, Granite Falls 0