Haley Reinhart, Coheed & Cambria, Bert Kreischer and more

Haley Reinhart will perform at the Historic Everett Theatre on September 27. (Justin Higuchi)

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Haley Reinhart will perform at the Historic Everett Theatre on September 27. (Justin Higuchi)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

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MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle: 14111 NE 145th St., Woodinville. For more information visit ste-michelle.com.

• Sept. 21, Coheed and Cambria/Taking Back Sunday/Foxing, 6 p.m.

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Sept. 26, Taylor Made (James Taylor), 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 27, Haley Reinhart, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 4, Heart by Heart (Heart), 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 10, Creedence Revelation (CCR), 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 24, Noise Pollution (AC/DC) with Dr. Crue (Motley Crue), 7 p.m.

• Oct. 25, No Quarter (Led Zeppelin), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 8, Borrowed Time with Third Stage (Styx and Boston), 7 p.m.

• Nov. 14, Feelin’ Alright (Joe Cocker), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 21, Petty Thief Tribute (Tom Petty) with Rockfish and Friends (Steve Miller), 7 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Chicago Transit Experience (Chicago), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 29, Face the Music (ELO) with Rafael Tranquilino, 7 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information visit apexeverett.com.

• Sept. 27, Information Society, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 3, Frank Ray, 6 p.m.

• Oct. 12, Lene Lovich, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 19, BlackHawk, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 25, Hair Nation with DJ Evan Blackstone, Halloween costume party, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 31, Almost Human (KISS), 7 p.m.

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Oct. 31, Queensryche with Great White, 8 p.m.

Angel of the Winds Arena: 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. For more information visit angelofthewindsarena.com.

• Sept. 19, Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 26, Old Dominion, Ernest & Redferrin, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 27, Atif Aslam, 8 p.m.

• Oct. 9, Cole Swindell & Priscilla Block, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 10, The World of Hans Zimmer, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 8, Too Short, 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Sept. 20, Mariachi Divas, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 27, Judy Collins, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 2, Kanekoa, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 4, Okee Dokee Brothers, 11 a.m.

• Oct. 5, Dave Manson, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 11, Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 16, Gaelic Storm, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 17, Colin Hay, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 23, Uptown, A Celebration of Motown & Soul, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 25, Jessica Vosk, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 19, Seattle International Comedy Competition, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 21, Geoff Tate, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Jim Brickman, The Gift of Christmas, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 3, Reduced Shakespeare’s The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 14, Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band, 7:30 p.m.

• March 1, Women of Americana, A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

• March 29, Matthew Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

• May 1, We Speak 2026, An Annual Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry & Storytelling, 7:30 p.m.

• May 16, The Wailin’ Jennys, 7:30 p.m.

Sangerfest 2025: The Everett Norwegian Male Chorus will host all of the Norwegian Men’s Choruses of the Pacific Coast Norwegian Singers Association for their longtime annual performance. Sangerfest 2025 begins 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave. in Everett. The Everett Norwegian Male Chorus’ first Sangerfest was held in Everett in 1903. Sangerfests have been celebrated in principal cities of California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia ever since. Pre-order tickets soon at pcnsa.org.

Everett Philharmonic Orchestra: presents Guest Conductor William White leading a concert of electrifying contrasts and rich musical storytelling. Maestro White is the first of three finalists under consideration to take on the mantle of music director. This powerful program features Samuel Barber, acclaimed violinist Maria Sampen, and Johannes Brahms’ emotional third symphony. 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 28, at the Everett Civic Auditorium. Adults $25-40; students & youth $10; children under 5 free; groups of ten or more get a 10% discount. Tickets and info at www.EverettPhil.org or (425) 585-8975.2025-26 season opener 3-5 p.m. at Everett Civic Auditorium, 2415 Colby Avenue, Everett. For tickets and information, visit www.everettphil.org.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• “Brigadoon,” Dance your way back in time to this legendary romantic musical, Sept. 16-Nov. 16.

• “9 to 5,” Pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying boss, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even in this delicious, dance-filled workplace revenge comedy from living legend Dolly Parton, Nov. 18-Feb. 1.

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “A Fox on the Fairway,” a charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man’s eternal love affair with … golf, Sept. 19-Oct. 12.

• “Cinderella,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway adaptation of the classic musical, Nov. 21-Dec. 14.

• “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, Feb. 27-March 22.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: The current exhibit at the venue for contemporary art is Schacktoberfest. Schack Art Center celebrates autumn Sept. 4-28 with this harvest-themed exhibition featuring a glass pumpkin patch with 1000 glass pumpkins, over 100 artworks by local artists, a Silent Auction in the Mezzanine Gallery, and “Make It Now” pumpkin sessions in the hot shop. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit schack.org.

Lynnwood Event Center: The current exhibit is “Northwest Perspectives: Creations by Northwest Designer Craftartists” through Dec. 12 at 3711 196th St. SW, Lynnwood. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information visit lynnwoodeventcenter.com.

COMEDY

Angel of the Winds Arena: 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. For more information visit angelofthewindsarena.com.

• Oct. 11, Bert Kreischer, 7 p.m.

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Nov. 15, Terry Factor, 8 p.m.

Everett Comedy Night at Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

• Oct. 18, Cory Michaelis and Andre Rivers, 8 p.m.

• Nov. 26, Gabriel Rutledge, 8 p.m.