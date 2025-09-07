Fleet Reserve Everett open house set for Sept. 28

The Fleet Reserve Everett will host an open house from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 28. We have secured a pallet of Operation Gratitude care packages and will be giving them to the first 135 military veterans who come to the open house. The Fleet Reserve Everett is located at 6802 Beverly Blvd., Everett, WA. Our club is on the corner of Madison and Beverly.

The Fleet Reserve Association is a community of the Sea Services, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard personnel. Our Branch has been serving Snohomish County Active Duty, Reserve, Veterans and Retirees since 1949. We offer Branch, Auxiliary and Social memberships.

We also want to invite the local neighborhood to stop by and see what our club is all about. We will be providing light appetizers and plan to hold a corn hole tournament in our beer garden.

Mark Hegeberg

Branch 170

Everett