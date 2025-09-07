How are Trump’s policies working for his supporters?

Why support Donald Trump (unless, of course, you’re quite rich)? Why not support him?

Well, because a majority of Americans believe his big bill (now law) isn’t beautiful? Or is because prices have not gone down and per highly regarded economists the economy is in trouble? Or because of the harm caused and/or to be felt due to significant Medicaid cuts? Or because as of this writing and contrary to his “Day One Promise” Russia continues to kill Ukrainians? Or because Trump continues to deny, but lies/tries to cover up a widely held belief (even by MAGAs) that he did something criminal with Epstein? Or because almost daily he continues to peddle untruths to his uninformed, gullible supporters with results harmful to them, to the majority of regular and non-gullible, critical thinking Americans and to the USA?

Everyone, please get informed, not by Fox, of the truth and act in a civil manner to put an end to Trump’s acts (like by voting out his lame elected persons who should know better but continue to just willy nilly rubber stamp his harmful governing).

Do you know that American manufacturers are significantly ordering fewer cardboard boxes in which they deliver their products to wholesalers and ultimately retailers? Why? It’s because the wholesalers aren’t buying stuff because consumers aren’t buying the stuff. That means many manufacturing and other consequent job cuts and great damage to the lives of many Americans and to many others in the world, including our Canadian neighbors who, incidentally, aren’t buying American whiskey, resulting in harm to many, including, but not limited to, Kentuckians.

Tom Gish Sr.

Marysville