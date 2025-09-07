Now Trump is coming after former supporters

“FBI agents searched the home of John Bolton, a former advisor to President Trump, who later became a critic” (New York Times, Saturday, Aug.)

It was all kicks and giggles, when he came for the liberals; it was kicks and giggles again when he made fun of the handicap; your enthusiasm increased when he came for all those dog-eating “brown people” who are rapists and murders; when he came for those “blue” cities and states; the satisfaction continued as he came for the “wasteful” aid programs for, oh by the way, “brown” people far away; it was as much fun as he came for that “undeserved government“ health insurance; it was with great jubilation he fulfilled his promises of “tax cuts” for the deserving “fat cats” and no tax increase for the rest, but oh, by the way, tariffs on most everything to help pay for those “tax cuts,” tariffs which you ultimately pay, not some nebulous foreign government; it was with great jubilation he “invaded” those “blue cities” with armed troops to “restore much needed order”; I must say, “it has been all some much fun!

Sane Republicans, wake up! With today’s news he is now coming for you, if you don’t bend to his “orange” will!

If this all sounds vaguely familiar, it is: it’s what all your parents, grandparents, great grandparents fought against in Nazi Germany. And now thanks to many, it is now a reality here in their country.

Phil O’Loane

Arlington