Trump administration’s powers are unjust

I do not consent, per the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America, to be governed by the current lawless administration. “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” I do not recognize, therefore, that their powers are just under our Constitution. They must go. Pass it on.

Please direct your readers to the Declaration: www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript.

Marilyn J. Ferrier

Citizen Grandmother

Lake Stevens