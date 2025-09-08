Lake Stevens’ Laura Eichert tips the ball over the net during the 4A district semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Lake Stevens’ Laura Eichert tips the ball over the net during the 4A district semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Laura Eichert tips the ball over the net during the 4A district semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep volleyball roundup for Monday, Sept. 8:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Lake Stevens 3, Emerald Ridge 0

PUYALLUP — Laura Eichert, The Herald’s 2024 All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year, picked up where she left off, dominating Emerald Ridge in Lake Stevens’ season opener with 21 kills, 11 digs and two aces in just three sets (25-14, 25-23, 27-25). Olivia Gonzales contributed 35 assists, one ace and two blocks.

Snohomish 3, Lynnwood 1

BOTHELL — Sawyer Mahler was dominant as Snohomish (1-2) spoiled Lynnwood’s season opener.

Read The Herald’s report of the match here.

Arlington 3, Meadowdale 1

ARLINGTON — Senior outside hitter Emme Shaffer led the Eagles to a 25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 25-14 win in their season opener with 21 kills, nine digs and two aces. Audrey Marsh (20 assists, five aces, eight digs) and Phoebe Potong (16 digs, two aces) also made major contributions. Violet DuBois (14 kills, four aces, 13 digs), Rian Paris (29 assists) and Ja’elle Jenkins (15 kills) led Meadowdale (0-1).

Kamiak 3, Edmonds-Woodway 2

MUKILTEO — The Knights (1-0) survived 19 kills, 10 digs and three blocks by Indira Carey-Boxley of Edmonds-Woodway (1-1) for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 15-8 win. Individual statistics were not reported for Kamiak.

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Issaquah 3, Stanwood 1