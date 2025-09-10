Lake Stevens ranked No. 1 in season’s first AP poll.

Lake Stevens players run through colored smoke onto the field before the game against Sumner on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Lake Stevens players run through colored smoke onto the field before the game against Sumner on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (2) (1-0) 55

2. Gonzaga Prep (2) (1-0) 49

3. Graham-Kapowsin (1) (1-0) 44

4. Chiawana (1) (1-0) 38

5. Sumner (0-1) 36

6. Camas (1-0) 35

7. Bothell (1-0) 18

7. Puyallup (1-0) 18

9. Curtis (1-0) 10

10. Moses Lake (1-0) 5

10. Glacier Peak (1-0) 5

Others receiving votes: Kennedy Catholic 4. Emerald Ridge 4. Kamiakin 3. Richland 3. Skyview 3.

Class 3A

1. Bellevue (2) (1-0) 56

2. Eastside Catholic (2) (1-0) 54

3. O’Dea (2) (0-1) 47

4. Mount Tahoma (1-0) 44

5. Kennewick (1-0) 38

6. Lakes (1-0) 20

7. Enumclaw (1-0) 18

8. Seattle Prep (1-0) 14

9. Mt. Spokane (1-0) 13

10. Stanwood (1-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Southridge 4. Rainier Beach 4. Lincoln (Seattle) 3. Mercer Island 3. Federal Way 2. Gig Harbor 1. Mountlake Terrace 1. Tacoma (Lincoln) 1.

Class 2A

1. Anacortes (5) (1-0) 59

2. Lynden (1-0) 49

3. Franklin Pierce (1-0) 43

4. Archbishop Murphy (1) (1-0) 39

5. Tumwater (0-1) 34

6. Sehome (1-0) 27

7. North Kitsap (1-0) 23

8. Othello (1-0) 15

9. East Valley (Yakima) (1-0) 13

10. Prosser (1-0) 9

10. West Valley (Spokane) (1-0) 9

Others receiving votes: W. F. West 4. Sedro-Woolley 4. Toppenish 1. Orting 1.

Class 1A

1. Royal (6) (1-0) 60

2. Cashmere (1-0) 45

3. Lynden Christian (1-0) 37

4. Nooksack Valley (1-0) 33

5. Montesano (1-0) 32

6. King’s (1-0) 30

7. Omak (1-0) 24

8. Seton Catholic (0-1) 23

9. Life Christian Academy (0-1) 17

10. Cascade Christian (1-0) 11

Others receiving votes: LaCenter 7. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 6. Zillah 3. 14, Colville 1. Mount Baker 1.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (3) (1-0) 48

2. Freeman (2) (1-0) 47

3. Okanogan (0-1) 35

4. Toledo (1-0) 34

5. Tri-Cities Prep (1-0) 24

5. Liberty Bell (1-0) 24

7. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (1-0) 21

8. Onalaska (0-1) 15

9. La Salle (0-0) 9

10. Newport (1-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Asotin 3. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 3. Cle Elum/Roslyn 2. Adna 2. Columbia (Burbank) 1.

Class 1B

1. Wilbur-Creston (1) (1-0) 37

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1) (0-0) 32

3. Liberty Christian (2) (0-0) 29

4. Naselle (1-0) 28

5. Neah Bay (1-0) 21

Others receiving votes: Lummi 7. DeSales (Walla Walla) 6.

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