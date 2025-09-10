Lake Stevens ranked No. 1 in season’s first AP poll.
Published 10:40 pm Wednesday, September 10, 2025
How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2025, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (2) (1-0) 55
2. Gonzaga Prep (2) (1-0) 49
3. Graham-Kapowsin (1) (1-0) 44
4. Chiawana (1) (1-0) 38
5. Sumner (0-1) 36
6. Camas (1-0) 35
7. Bothell (1-0) 18
7. Puyallup (1-0) 18
9. Curtis (1-0) 10
10. Moses Lake (1-0) 5
10. Glacier Peak (1-0) 5
Others receiving votes: Kennedy Catholic 4. Emerald Ridge 4. Kamiakin 3. Richland 3. Skyview 3.
Class 3A
1. Bellevue (2) (1-0) 56
2. Eastside Catholic (2) (1-0) 54
3. O’Dea (2) (0-1) 47
4. Mount Tahoma (1-0) 44
5. Kennewick (1-0) 38
6. Lakes (1-0) 20
7. Enumclaw (1-0) 18
8. Seattle Prep (1-0) 14
9. Mt. Spokane (1-0) 13
10. Stanwood (1-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Southridge 4. Rainier Beach 4. Lincoln (Seattle) 3. Mercer Island 3. Federal Way 2. Gig Harbor 1. Mountlake Terrace 1. Tacoma (Lincoln) 1.
Class 2A
1. Anacortes (5) (1-0) 59
2. Lynden (1-0) 49
3. Franklin Pierce (1-0) 43
4. Archbishop Murphy (1) (1-0) 39
5. Tumwater (0-1) 34
6. Sehome (1-0) 27
7. North Kitsap (1-0) 23
8. Othello (1-0) 15
9. East Valley (Yakima) (1-0) 13
10. Prosser (1-0) 9
10. West Valley (Spokane) (1-0) 9
Others receiving votes: W. F. West 4. Sedro-Woolley 4. Toppenish 1. Orting 1.
Class 1A
1. Royal (6) (1-0) 60
2. Cashmere (1-0) 45
3. Lynden Christian (1-0) 37
4. Nooksack Valley (1-0) 33
5. Montesano (1-0) 32
6. King’s (1-0) 30
7. Omak (1-0) 24
8. Seton Catholic (0-1) 23
9. Life Christian Academy (0-1) 17
10. Cascade Christian (1-0) 11
Others receiving votes: LaCenter 7. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 6. Zillah 3. 14, Colville 1. Mount Baker 1.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (3) (1-0) 48
2. Freeman (2) (1-0) 47
3. Okanogan (0-1) 35
4. Toledo (1-0) 34
5. Tri-Cities Prep (1-0) 24
5. Liberty Bell (1-0) 24
7. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (1-0) 21
8. Onalaska (0-1) 15
9. La Salle (0-0) 9
10. Newport (1-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Asotin 3. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 3. Cle Elum/Roslyn 2. Adna 2. Columbia (Burbank) 1.
Class 1B
1. Wilbur-Creston (1) (1-0) 37
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1) (0-0) 32
3. Liberty Christian (2) (0-0) 29
4. Naselle (1-0) 28
5. Neah Bay (1-0) 21
Others receiving votes: Lummi 7. DeSales (Walla Walla) 6.
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