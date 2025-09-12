Prep volleyball roundup for Thursday, Sept. 11:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Marysville Getchell 3, Jackson 2

MARYSVILLE — The Chargers (1-1) overcame a two-set deficit to earn their first win of the season against the Timberwolves (0-1) by set scores of 21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22 and 15-12.

Everett 3, Lynnwood 1

EVERETT — The Seagulls (2-0) won a tough match (26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 25-23) against the Royals (0-2) thanks to some standout performances. Ava Gonzales went for 23 kills and 11 digs, while Ava Urbanozo stayed busy with 44 assists for Everett. Audrey Williams compiled 11 kills and eight blocks for Lynnwood.

Glacier Peak 3, Shorecrest 0

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (2-0) swept the Scots (0-1) by set scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-15 to defend their home court. Emma Nowak led the Grizzlies offense with 12 kills and picked up 10 digs, while Marcy Mossburg had 17 digs. Alyssa Box was solid all around with 11 assists and 12 digs for Glacier Peak. No individual stats were reported for Shorecrest.

Lake Stevens 3, Eastlake 0

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (2-0) continued their strong start to the season with a three-set win over the Wolves (25-14, 25-15, 25-20). Reigning Gatorade Player of the Year Laura Eichert had 14 kills and 13 digs to lead the way.

Monroe 3, Redmond 1

MONROE — The Bearcats (3-0) shook off a first-set loss to beat the Mustangs by set scores of 22-25, 25-13, 25-22 and 25-21. Shannara Peebles rose to the occasion with 27 kills, while Naia Atalig went for 38 assists and 10 digs for Monroe. Maddie Walker also picked up 26 digs on a busy night for the Bearcats defense.

Northwest

Blaine 3, Lakewood 1

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 3, Evergreen 0