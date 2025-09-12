Lake Stevens’ Blake Moser points after getting enough yards for a first down during the game against Sumner on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Lake Stevens. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Blake Moser points after getting enough yards for a first down during the game against Sumner on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Blake Moser points after getting enough yards for a first down during the game against Sumner on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Weekend prep football roundup for Sept. 12-13:

This will be updated.

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Non-league

Lake Stevens 21, Bellevue 14

BELLEVUE — The Vikings, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, used a 92-yard drive in the fourth quarter to knock off Class 3A No. 1-ranked Bellevue. Quarterback Blake Moser found Max Cook with 7:29 to go for the decisive points.

Jay Ferrell opened the scoring for Lake Stevens with a 1-yard TD plunge early in the second quarter, but Bellevue posted the next 14 points to take a halftime lead.

Kekoa Okiyama scored on a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter to tie the score at 14-14, and the Vikings’ defense held Bellevue scoreless in the second half.

Glacier Peak 20, Snohomish 3

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (2-0) managed two interceptions, a recovered fumble and two blocked kicks to down their cross-town rival Panthers (0-2).

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Mountlake Terrace 44, Lynnwood 0

EDMONDS — Mountlake Terrace (2-0) used a balanced attack to rush for 254 yards against the Royals XXX. Mason Wilson finished with 92 yards and a TD on 6-for-7 passing and also rushed six times for 74 yards and a TD. Owen Boswell added 66 yards and a TD on eight carries. The Hawks defense totaled nine tackles for loss against Lynnwood (0-2), including two from sophomore Jackson Wallis.

Granite Falls 42, Sultan 0

GRANITE FALLS — Beau Everson rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries as the Tigers improved to 2-0. Jaxx Goldsmith added 157 yards passing and a TD, completing 13 of 17 attempts as Granite Falls outgained the Turks (0-2) in total yards 391-100. Tigers receiver Joseph Roberts finished with nine catches for 112 yards and a TD.

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Sequim 17, Mariner 6

Bothell 30, Arlington 7

Lake Washington 42, Jackson 14

Redmond 50, Cascade 12

Wesco 3A North

Sedro-Woolley 34, Stanwood 20

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Cubs quarterback Cliff Tadema completed 17 of 24 passes for 213 yards and five touchdowns to beat 10th-ranked Stanwood in the league opener for both teams. Individual statistics were not reported for the Spartans (1-1 overall, 0-1 league).

Mount Vernon 36, Marysville Getchell 19

MARYSVILLE — Connor Conant scored on TD runs of 1 and 12 yards, but Chargers fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in league play. Brody Olson threw an 18-yard TD pass to Michael Bertapelle to close a Getchell deficit to 22-19. Mount Vernon (2-0, 1-0) responded as Hunter West ran for his second and third touchdowns to close out the scoring.

Wesco 3A South

Shorewood 35, Meadowdale 14

EDMONDS — Julien Woodruff led the Stormrays (2-0 overall, 1-0 league) with 11 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. Frank Burn added 2 rushing TDs and an interception on defense. Cole Petschl led the defense with seven tackles, while Lukas Wanke carried the special teams with 80 yards in kickoff returns and 70 yards in punt returns. Individual statistics were not reported for Meadowdale.

Edmonds-Woodway 16, Monroe 8

MONROE — Warriors sophomore quarterback George Gizzi completed 14 of 17 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns as Edmonds-Woodway improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in league. The Warriors, who went 1-5 in the South last season, also got three tackles for loss — including two sacks — from Nathan Schlack. Individual statistics were not provided for the Bearcats, who fell to 0-2, 0-1.

— — — — — —

Everett 8, Shorecrest 7

Northwest 2A

Bellingham 42, Lakewood 0

Emerald Sound

Cascade Christian 42, King’s 6

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 56, Lummi Nation 8

DARRINGTON — Hunter Anderson threw four touchdown passes, rushed for a score and returned an interception for a TD for the Loggers. Chevy Vincent also had a pick-6 to go along with 21 tackles for Darrington (1-1 overall, 1-0 league).

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

SATURDAY

Northwest 2A

Archbishop Murphy 55, Burlington-Edison 2

Squalicum 67, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Northwest 2B/1B

Tulalip Heritage 56, La Conner 12

Non-league

Juanita 28, Kamiak 6