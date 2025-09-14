If ICE agents masked, what about other officers?

Forgive me if I am behind the learning curve here, but I think it’s odd that only federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wear masks. Lord knows that they need to protect themselves and their families from abuse and reprisals from the refugees and landscapers that they must deal with daily.

But what about the regular police officers and FBI agents? They often arrest violent felons, drug dealers, and gangsters; desperate men who would gladly wreak terrible vengeance on anybody who tries to stop them.

Yet they wear no masks. What are they thinking?

Charles DeBruler

Everett