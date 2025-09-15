Archbishop Murphy sophomore setter/pin hitter Teuila Halalilo hits the ball in a Wesco 3A/2A South matchup against Edmonds-Woodway in Everett, Wash., on Oct. 9, 2024. The unranked Wildcats won 3-1 and handed the No. 10 Warriors their first loss of the season. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Monday, Sept. 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Archbishop Murphy 3, Marysville Pilchuck 0

MARYSVILLE — The Wildcats (3-0) stayed undefeated with a dominant showing in all three sets (25-11, 25-15, 25-10) against the Tomahawks (0-2). Emma Morgan-McAuliff led the way with 12 kills while Ashley Fletcher picked up 10 kills and five digs. Teuila Halalilo registered 25 assists and Julia Navaluna led the defensive effort with nine digs. No individual stats were reported for Marysville Pilchuck.

Everett 3, Glacier Peak 1

EVERETT — The Seagulls (3-0) stayed undefeated after overcoming a first-set loss against the Grizzlies (2-1), finishing the night with set scores of 18-25, 25-10, 25-18 and 25-17. Ava Urbanozo (45 assists) eclipsed 1,000 career assists with a strong performance, while Ava Gonzales continued her brilliant campaign with 28 kills and eight digs for Everett. Emma Nowak led the way for Glacier Peak with 14 kills.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Shorewood 3, Jackson 1

MILL CREEK — The Stormrays (1-0) won their opener against the Timberwolves (0-2) by set scores of 25-21, 14-25, 25-23 and 26-24. No individual stats were reported.

Liberty (Renton) 3, Edmonds-Woodway 2

RENTON — The Warriors (1-2) narrowly dropped a five-set road thriller against the Patriots by set scores of 25-21, 25-13, 24-26, 21-25 and 15-9. Addy Pontak (21 digs) starred on the defensive end in the comeback effort as six players registered five or more digs. Indira Carey-Boxley picked up 12 kills to lead the offense.

Northwest

Nooksack Valley 3, Lakewood 1